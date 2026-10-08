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CBI Wales responds to M4 and Menai Crossing announcements
Russell Greenslade, CBI Wales Director, recently said:
“Tackling the M4 handbrake on Welsh growth is an urgent priority for business after years of discussions about relief roads and little action, as businesses and motorists continue to suffer from traffic bottlenecks on the main route in South Wales.
“The business community will now be focussed on working with politicians to deliver solutions to the congestion. The new government must put its foot to the floor to ensure the M4 becomes a gateway, not a barrier to investment, jobs and prosperity for local communities.
“The government is also right to prioritise a third Menai crossing, giving Ynys Môn access to new investment in an area that, with the Wylfa nuclear reactor, will be at the heart of the UK's clean energy future. Ageing infrastructure and bridge closures cannot continue to hold back North Wales' growth ambitions that are dependent on reliable access to the A55, and onto North West England.
“The CBI will work together with government to translate these plans into bricks and mortar infrastructure to boost growth in the North and South Wales economies.”
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