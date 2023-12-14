WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI Wales responds to Mark Drakeford's resignation as First Minister
Ian Price, Director, CBI Wales responds to Mark Drakeford's resignation as First Minister
IAN PRICE, DIRECTOR, CBI WALES, SAID:
“The First Minister’s record as the longest serving cabinet minister in Wales is testament to his outstanding public service.
“His leadership saved lives and livelihoods as he worked to support communities and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We look forward to his successor working to boost economic growth, productivity and improve skills as Wales seeks to build a sustainable economy.
“We wish Mark Drakeford well for the future.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency funding boosts plans for launch from SaxaVord Spaceport and Sutherland Spaceport14/12/2023 12:15:00
Two companies have secured over £6.7 million to develop their world-leading launch technologies in a sustainable way and help cement the UK’s position as Europe’s leading destination for commercial spaceflight activities.
Audit Scotland - Scottish prison system facing considerable risks13/12/2023 16:25:00
Scotland’s prison system is facing considerable risks, including the poor performance of the company that transports prisoners to and from custody.
CBI responds to monthly GDP figures13/12/2023 15:25:00
Ben Jones, CBI Lead Economist responds to monthly GDP figures
CIPD - 2024 could bring some respite to employers struggling to recruit as labour market slowly cools13/12/2023 14:25:00
Jon Boys, Senior Labour Market Economist for the CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development responds to yesterday’s ONS labour market figures
NHS Confederation - Partnership enables Wales to lead the way on arts and health approach13/12/2023 13:25:00
The Welsh NHS Confederation and Arts Council of Wales have renewed their Memorandum of Understanding to continue arts and health initiatives in Wales.
Firm up foundations for growth or the 2020s will fail to roar - CBI Economic Forecast11/12/2023 16:05:00
The UK is set for another year of weak growth over 2024 as significant headwinds continue to impact the UK economy, according to the CBI’s latest economic forecast.
Tory anti-strike laws will “lead to longer and more frequent strikes”, mayors and council leaders warn11/12/2023 12:15:00
Metro mayors and council leaders from across the UK recently (Saturday) warned that Conservative anti-strike laws will “make disputes harder to solve” and “lead to more frequent and longer strikes”.
LGA responds to Sport England's Active Lives Children and Young People survey08/12/2023 12:05:00
We urgently need a strategic approach across government departments to identify and tackle the barriers to children and young people and the least active groups to increase their activity levels.
NHS Confederation - Latest urgent and emergency care situation report shows rising winter virus levels08/12/2023 11:05:00
Rory Deighton warns that the upcoming junior doctors strike could exacerbate winter pressures.
Use Scottish Budget to back business and jumpstart growth - CBI Scotland08/12/2023 10:05:00
Against a backdrop of high costs, low demand, and sluggish productivity, CBI Scotland has urged the Scottish Government to use the forthcoming Scottish Budget to ramp-up business confidence and investment in a bid to get Scotland growing again.