Ian Price, Director, CBI Wales responds to Mark Drakeford's resignation as First Minister

IAN PRICE, DIRECTOR, CBI WALES, SAID:

“The First Minister’s record as the longest serving cabinet minister in Wales is testament to his outstanding public service.

“His leadership saved lives and livelihoods as he worked to support communities and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to his successor working to boost economic growth, productivity and improve skills as Wales seeks to build a sustainable economy.

“We wish Mark Drakeford well for the future.”