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CBI Wales responds to Plaid Cymru manifesto launch
Russell Greenslade, CBI Wales Director, responds to Plaid Cymru manifesto launch
“With costs continuing to soar for businesses and consumers, the Senedd election is defined by the economy. Businesses across Wales are clear: driving economic growth and prosperity across all regions and sectors must be the top priority, and they welcome a manifesto that recognises this ambition.
“A new National Development Agency could drive greater cooperation between different agencies to support our existing businesses, create jobs and inward investment, but firms will want to see more detail about the plans and a clear focus on removing the barriers that hold businesses back. Businesses would like all parties to go further and commit to a Welsh Industrial Strategy, harnessing the best of Welsh and UK government policies, and driving forward innovation and productivity – that would be a true gamechanger.
“With high levels of young people not in work or training in Wales, Plaid Cymru proposals to streamline training and education programmes would help close the skills gap for firms and better align provision with business need. The pledge to tackle congestion on the M4 and ensuring the Menai Bridge stays open at all times are also key priorities for businesses and critical to maintaining confidence and connectivity.
“With enterprising businesses, a world-class education sector, abundant natural resources, and a superb geographical advantage, Wales has all the foundations for success. The next Welsh Government must now work in genuine partnership with Westminster and with business to unlock that potential and remove barriers to growth.
“Government and business, working together, is a powerful enabler of economic success. By working closely with pace and purpose, Wales can become one of Europe’s leading small-scale economies over the next decade.”
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