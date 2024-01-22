WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
CBI Wales responds to Tata Steel redundancies
CBI Wales recently (19 January 2024) responded to Tata Steel redundancies.
Ian Price, Director, CBI Wales recently said:
"Tata Steel’s announcement of the closure of two blast furnaces with the loss of 2,800 jobs is a blow for workers employed at the plant in Port Talbot and in the wider supply chain, which includes a number of local companies, and affects other firms throughout Wales.
“The trade unions and the Welsh and UK governments need to come together with Tata and local businesses to find a way of reskilling and retraining those affected staff and help them return to the labour market.
“The new Freeport in Milford Haven-Neath Port Talbot – and on Anglesey – offer opportunities for workers’ talents to be harnessed in support of the renewables and net zero industry and it is essential the projects are delivered rapidly to support the Welsh economy.
“The Tata announcement also highlights the challenge facing the Welsh Government to maintain funding for apprenticeships. Welsh firms are increasingly concerned about the lack of funding in colleges for apprenticeship training and we want both governments to ensure firms that qualify for the Apprenticeship Levy in England can spend more of their funds on the development of a skilled Welsh workforce.”
