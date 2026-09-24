CBI Wales responds to the 2026-2030 Programme for Government

CBI Wales recently responded to the 2026-2030 Programme for Government.

Russell Greenslade, CBI Wales Director, recently said:

“Firms grappling with high operating costs and ongoing global economic uncertainty will welcome the clarity provided by a four-year Programme for Government and its focus on boosting productivity, driving investment and creating opportunities across Wales.

“A planning system that is too slow and under-resourced remains one of the biggest barriers to growth. To unlock investment and deliver the housing, energy, transport and industrial projects Wales needs, businesses require greater capacity, clearer policy and faster decision-making. While the proposed Skills Strategy for Wales has the potential to create a skills system that better meets the needs of business, reform of apprenticeships and wider training provision is also essential to give firms the confidence to invest further in developing their workforce.

“The appointment of a panel of respected business leaders, chaired by Jonathan Lewis, to help shape the proposed National Development Agency is an important step towards ensuring its success. Ultimately, the test of the new agency will be its ability to deliver. Businesses do not need more strategies or reviews; they need faster decisions, investment unlocked and barriers to growth removed.

“With innovative businesses, world-class educational institutions, abundant natural resources and a strong strategic position for clean energy, Wales has the foundations to succeed. Business stands ready to work in partnership with the Welsh Government to turn this programme into tangible economic growth over the course of this Parliament.”