CBI Wales responds to the First Minister's Institute for Government speech

Russell Greenslade, Director, CBI Wales, responded to the First Minister's Institute for Government speech

“The First Minister’s renewed commitment to the devolution settlement and close collaboration between Cardiff Bay and Westminster will be welcomed by firms across Wales that are grappling with higher business costs.

“Eluned Morgan balanced her calls for 'fairer funding' for Wales with a focus on FDI and improved infrastructure. Businesses want to see government working hard to stabilise the business environment, increase jobs, and unleash the growth potential of a new dedicated Welsh Industrial Strategy.

“The First Minister’s speech is a vindication of the Welsh and UK government’s partnership approach, working with business to give firms the clarity and confidence they need to make key investment decisions or choose to locate to Wales.”