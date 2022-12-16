WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI Wales responds to the Welsh Government Draft Budget 2023/24
CBI Wales recently (13 December 2022) responded to the Welsh Government Draft Budget 2023/24.
CBI Wales have praised the Welsh Government’s 2023/24 Draft Budget as one of stability and growth by freezing business rates and keeping taxes at the same level.
Director Ian Price said the government had responded to CBI Wales's call for a freeze in business rates from April 2023, that will bring the country in line with England after a similar measure announced by the Chancellor in the Autumn Statement.
CBI Wales understands the fiscal constraints faced by the devolved government in 2023/24, but Mr Price said more capital investment was needed to build growth and create jobs across the country.
Mr Price also called for more support for energy intensive industries in Wales to help them cope with high energy costs.
Commenting on the Senedd announcement of the Draft Budget, Ian Price recently said:
“The 2023/24 Draft Budget points the Welsh economy in the right direction for stability and growth, two of the key things our members asked the government to achieve.”
On business rates
Ian Price recently said:
“Businesses faced an inflation-based hike in business rates bills of around 10% from April and we are delighted the Welsh Government listened to our calls to protect businesses and matched the UK’s announcement of a freeze in the next tax year and extended targeted support for a further year. That is the kind of support and stability firms need.”
On apprenticeships
Ian Price recently said:
“Firms will be pleased the Draft Budget continues to support apprenticeships with £140m allocated for the next financial year as well as £35m for resource efficiency will support firms become more sustainable.”
Mr Price said the Draft Budget’s confirmation of no income tax rate increases in 2023/24 ‘provides the certainty firms have been asking for.’
On capital investment
Ian Price recently said:
“While we appreciate the challenges in setting the Draft Budget this year, the Welsh economy would be strengthened by a final Budget that prioritises capital investment that creates growth and jobs.”
On energy support
Ian Price recently said:
“The CBI has called for a successor to the UK Government’s Energy Bill Relief Scheme, which ends in April. We need further support from the devolved government for the handful of energy intensive industries that are key players in a range of critical sectors to the UK economy.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
High Court green lights union legal challenge against “strike-breaking” agency worker regulations16/12/2022 16:05:00
The High Court has granted permission for a legal challenge – brought by eleven trade unions, coordinated by the TUC and represented by Thompsons Solicitors LLP – to protect the right to strike.
INFLATION: Urgent pay boost needed to protect families and hold back recession16/12/2022 12:15:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady recently (14 December 2022) commented on the inflation figures, which show CPI inflation at 10.7 per cent.
TUC: Ministers must act now on pay16/12/2022 11:05:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady recently (13 December 2022) commented on the labour market figures published by the ONS, which show real wages falling by 3.9 per cent (on CPI measure) as the cost of living crisis intensifies.
TUC - Teachers and School Leaders Demand Better15/12/2022 16:25:00
Each of our unions (NASUWT, NEU, NAHT, and UCAC) is balloting members for industrial action on pay and the Wales TUC is fully supporting these ballots. We are united on the need to protect your pay against current inflation and to restore its real terms value, and for those pay rises to be fully funded by Local Authorities and the Welsh Government.
CBI responds to Bank of England interest rate decision15/12/2022 15:25:00
Alpesh Paleja, CBI Lead Economist, responds to Bank of England interest rate decision
CBI responds to December 2022 labour market statistics13/12/2022 16:05:00
CBI has responded to December 2022 labour market statistics.
CBI response to Welsh Government's business rates freeze13/12/2022 12:15:00
CBI yesterday responded to Welsh Government's business rates freeze.
TUC – 2022 is the worst year for real wage growth in nearly half a century13/12/2022 10:20:00
Average earnings have shrunk by nearly £80 a month over the course of the year.
GDP: Government must step in to stop a damaging recession and job losses12/12/2022 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady commented on today’s (Monday) GDP data, which shows that quarterly GDP fell by 0.3% in the three months to October.