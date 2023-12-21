WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Printable version
CBI Wales responds to Welsh draft Budget
CBI Wales recently (19 December 2023) responded to Welsh draft Budget.
Ian Price, Director, CBI Wales, recently said:
"Businesses recognise that tough decisions were needed in the draft Budget, and it’s right the government prioritised protecting the vulnerable and others most in need across society.
"The proposals designed to boost the number of apprenticeships and mainstream employability are a positive step. It is critical that funding should be maintained for apprenticeships and flexibility should be maximised to allow employers, government and providers to equip young people with the skills they need.
"With business concerned about lack of funding in colleges for apprenticeship training across Wales, we would like firms that qualify for the Apprenticeship Levy in England to be permitted to spend more of their funds developing a skilled Welsh workforce."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
