CBI Wales responds to Welsh Labour leadership election result

CBI Wales recently (16 March 2024) responded to Welsh Labour leadership election result.

Ian Price, Director, CBI Wales, said:

“CBI Wales congratulates Vaughan Gething on his election as leader of Welsh Labour. We look forward to working with Mr Gething in his role as First Minister to grow Wales’ economy, and in doing so deliver well paid jobs, sustainable public services and create a greener, fairer, economically inclusive society.”

