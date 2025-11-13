CBI Wales responds to Wylfa small modular reactor announcement

CBI Wales has responded to Wylfa small modular reactor announcement.

Russell Greenslade, CBI Wales Director, said:

“The Wylfa Small Modular Reactor announcement is a huge boost for Ynys Mon and the wider economy in north Wales. The reactor will provide clean energy to millions of businesses and households, as well as bringing down costs, boosting local investment, supporting supply chains and creating highly skilled jobs.

“With the success of renewables in the Celtic Sea and the new free port at Ynys Mon, north Wales is a beacon for sustainable growth. By continuing to work together with business, the UK and devolved governments have an opportunity to deliver the sustainable growth Wales needs to achieve its ambitions.”