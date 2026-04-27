WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI Wales survey builds a better future for women leaders
Welsh businesses and employees are urged to get behind efforts to remove barriers to women’s careers and improve workplace gender equity, by taking part in a new CBI-University of South Wales survey.
The bi-annual CBI-USW Leadership Landscape Survey collates evidence from firms and workers across Wales to gain a better understanding of the challenges that face many women in achieving their career goals. The questionnaire is completed anonymously by clicking here. It closes on May 22.
Open to all employees and business leaders living and working in Wales, the survey asks respondents about their experience of workplace culture, flexible working and work-life balance, including caring responsibilities and childcare provision.
The survey is coordinated by the USW’s Business Research and Innovation Group, and the CBI Wales’ Women in Leadership group. It aims to drive policy change on workplace culture and support more women into leadership roles.
Katie Spackman, Deputy Director, CBI Wales, recently said:
“By taking part in the survey, businesses and employees will be contributing to the CBI’s efforts to remove the many barriers to women’s careers and help Wales become one of Europe’s most inclusive, competitive and sustainable economies over the next decade. The results of the survey will inform a joint CBI-USW report on women in leadership in October.”
Dr Lauren Josie Thomas, Women in Leadership survey project leader and Senior Lecturer in Marketing, the University of South Wales, recently said:
“I encourage Welsh businesses, employees and other stakeholders to help design leadership practices that move workplaces beyond accepted norms and accepted practices. The survey will help capture the lived realities of today’s working environment for many women and other groups of people, strengthening our work with CBI Wales to drive a more inclusive leadership culture."
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Business rates system a major barrier to UK investment and competitiveness27/04/2026 14:05:00
A new CBI survey of nearly 700 businesses across the UK has revealed stark evidence that the current business rates system is acting as a major brake on investment, productivity and economic growth.
UK Space Agency: How we protected the UK and space in March 202627/04/2026 12:15:00
This report was issued in April 2026 and covers the time period 1 March 2026 to 31 March 2026 inclusive.
Unicef - Largest catch-up initiative delivers over 100 million childhood vaccinations27/04/2026 10:05:00
The Big Catch-Up (BCU), a historic multi-year, multi-country effort to address vaccination declines driven largely by the COVID-19 pandemic, has reached an estimated 18.3 million children aged 1 to 5 across 36 countries with more than 100 million doses of life-saving vaccines, helping to narrow critical immunity gaps, announced Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi), WHO, and UNICEF at the start of World Immunization Week.
Bring social work funding support in line with nursing and teaching, says LGA27/04/2026 09:05:00
More than half (52 per cent) of adult social workers experience increased severity and complexity of need in their caseloads, while capacity and resources do not keep pace with the demand, a new survey by the Local Government Association (LGA) reveals.
Global politics and growth key topics at CBI NI Annual Lunch24/04/2026 16:25:00
The deputy First Minister and Minister for the Economy joined over 300 business leaders and other senior politicians at Queen’s University Belfast’s Whitla Hall for the CBI Northern Ireland Annual Lunch on Friday April 24.
NHS Confederation - "Helpful and timely" PAC report on the New Hospital Programme24/04/2026 10:05:00
Dr Layla McCay responds to the Public Accounts Committee's report on the New Hospital Programme.
NAO report on falling primary school pupil numbers – LGA response24/04/2026 09:05:00
Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Chair of the Local Government Association’s Children, Young People and Families Committee, responded to a report by the National Audit Office on changing demand for school places
Manufacturing sentiment tumbles as output and orders decline - CBI Industrial Trends Survey23/04/2026 14:25:00
Sentiment among UK manufacturers has deteriorated sharply, with optimism about both the business situation and export prospects falling at their fastest rates since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest quarterly CBI Industrial Trends Survey. Both output and orders declined, as competitiveness in UK markets deteriorated at a record pace.
CBI responds to latest inflation data for March 202622/04/2026 16:25:00
Martin Sartorius, Lead Economist responds to latest inflation data for March 2026