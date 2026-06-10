WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
CBI warns UK risks losing dynamism as growth continues to falter - CBI Economic Forecast June 2026
The latest Economic Forecast from the Confederation of British Industry has revised down its expectations for UK growth, warning that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and higher energy costs are set to weigh on households and businesses through 2027.
The CBI now forecasts UK GDP growth of 1.1% in 2026 and 0.9% in 2027, down from its previous projections of 1.3% and 1.5%. The downgrade primarily reflects the economic fallout from the Iran conflict, which has driven up global energy prices, disrupted supply chains, and added to uncertainty for businesses and consumers.
Despite strong GDP growth in the first quarter of 2026, CBI business surveys report that underlying momentum remains subdued across much of the private sector as global shocks compound domestic headwinds.
The CBI’s latest UK Economic Forecast shows:
- Inflation to increase towards 4% by the end of 2026
- Business investment to contract amid high costs and elevated uncertainty
- Consumer spending to slow as real incomes stagnate
- Bank Rate to remain at 3.75% through 2027
- Unemployment is forecast to rise to 5.5%
- Private sector hiring set to remain subdued through 2027
Inflation Set to Rise Again
The CBI expects inflation to increase towards 4% by the end of 2026, driven primarily by higher fuel and household energy costs, alongside rising prices for energy-intensive goods and services.
While inflationary pressures are expected to be less severe than those experienced during the 2022 energy crisis, higher living costs will erode household incomes growth and keep consumer confidence muted.
Businesses Face Renewed Headwinds
Higher prices of energy, transportation, and materials are placing additional pressure on businesses already facing elevated labour and borrowing costs.
Business investment is projected to contract through much of the forecast period due to weak demand, squeezed margins, and heightened uncertainty.
Many companies are increasingly focusing investment on resilience measures, including automation, cyber security and supply-chain diversification.
Interest Rates Expected to Remain on Hold
The CBI expects the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee to maintain Bank Rate at 3.75% through 2027, as it balances inflation risks arising from the current energy shock against weak economic growth and a cooling labour market.
Labour Market Continues to Cool
The labour market is expected to weaken further over the coming year, with the unemployment rate forecast to rise to 5.5% in late 2026 and early 2027.
Private Sector Losing Momentum
CBI survey data point to broad-based declines in business activity and continued caution on recruitment, with many firms freezing hiring or only replacing leavers selectively.
Private sector employment is expected to remain broadly flat throughout the forecast period, held back by high labour costs and lacklustre demand.
At the same time, government spending and employment are expected to continue growing at a steady pace, highlighting a divergence between public and private sector prospects.
The CBI warns that this trend is not sustainable for a dynamic, high-growth economy, with the private sector essential to driving productive investment, creating the jobs of the future, and raising living standards.
Louise Hellem, Chief Economist, CBI, yesterday said:
“What’s happening around the world is compounding the UK’s low-growth story. We saw weak momentum throughout 2025, but if it weren’t for the latest global shocks, we could be having a much more positive conversation about the economy today.
“Last year it was tariffs and this year it’s the conflict in the Middle East. The reality is that a world of elevated uncertainty and volatility is no longer the exception, it’s the norm – the backdrop against which businesses must operate.
“That makes getting the domestic fundamentals right more important than ever. You cannot build growth by continually increasing the tax burden on business, and you cannot solve the cost-of-living challenge without tackling the cost of doing business.
“Firms across the country have demonstrated resilience in the face of recent shocks, but, for many, costs are reaching a tipping point. Policymakers must put business-led growth at the heart of its strategy, as a thriving private sector is what creates sustainable growth, good jobs, and long-term prosperity.”
Policy Action Needed to Unlock Private Sector Growth
The CBI is calling on government to take urgent action to restore business confidence and unlock business-led growth, including reducing cost pressures, that will boost business’ confidence to hire and especially reducing the tax burden on firms. Last year, our data shows business paid almost £345 billion in tax. That’s the Department of Health and the schools’ budget in England, plus the entire UK defence budget combined.
While the UK faces a challenging global environment, the CBI stresses that domestic policy will be critical in determining whether the economy can weather global headwinds and regain momentum towards sustainable growth.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Reform are no friends of working people, TUC warns after Farage’s appeal to union members09/06/2026 16:05:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to Nigel Farage’s comments in The Times urging unions to affiliate with Reform UK.
UK Space Agency: Britain’s once lost Mars lander gets its place in history with plaques at locations across the UK09/06/2026 12:15:00
Thirteen commemorative red plaques to be unveiled at locations across the UK to celebrate Beagle 2 — the first British and European spacecraft to successfully land on another planet.
LGA - SEND reforms can improve children’s outcomes but existing system remains ‘vulnerable’ – new independent report08/06/2026 09:05:00
Eight in 10 councils believe government SEND reforms would lead to better outcomes for children and young people but less than half (43 per cent) felt they would lead to a more financially sustainable system, according to a new independent analysis
CBI CEO Rain Newton-Smith's speech at the National Business Dinner 202605/06/2026 12:15:00
CBI CEO Rain Newton-Smith's speech given yesterday at the National Business Dinner 2026.
The NHS Alliance responds to recommendations to tackle antisemitism and other forms of racism across the NHS05/06/2026 11:05:00
Rebecca Gray says it is vital that Jewish staff and patients are provided with the respect and dignity we all deserve
Almost half of private renters have faced rule-breaking letting agents, warns Citizens Advice05/06/2026 10:05:00
Almost half of private renters faced rule-breaking letting agents
Audit Scotland - Angus Council is focused on the future05/06/2026 09:05:00
Angus Council has strong leadership and a focus on collaboration and improvement.
“Economy holding its breath as business costs reach tipping point" – CBI Chief warns04/06/2026 12:15:00
The CBI’s Chief Executive, Rain Newton-Smith, will today (Thursday 4th June) tell business leaders and politicians that the UK has the “makings of a true growth story,” but that a record high business tax burden is putting growth, jobs and investment at risk.
UNICEF - Increased transport costs mean less money for the lifesaving supplies children need – Palais Remarks04/06/2026 11:15:00
This is a summary of what was said by the UNICEF Chief of Global Transport and Logistics, Jean-Cedric Meeus – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today’s press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva