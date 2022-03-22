CBI welcomes Jane Galvin as new Chair of Financial Services Council

The CBI is pleased to announce that Jane Galvin, Head of Corporate Clients within Santander’s Corporate and Commercial Banking division, has been appointed as the new Chair of its Financial Services Council – the CBI’s principal committee for guiding and shaping UK financial services policy.

Jane is a longstanding contact of the CBI, having previously served as Chair of the CBI’s East of England regional committee, and brings vast experience and financial services expertise to the role.

Jane joined Santander in February 2022, having previously served as Managing Director of Corporate Banking UK at HSBC and previously leading the bank’s corporate banking team (from 2017-21). Prior to joining HSBC, Jane spent more than 30 years at Barclays (1985–2017), holding a number of roles and senior positions across Retail, Wealth and Corporate Banking.

A passionate advocate for business and the banking industry, Jane has held numerous non-executive directors positions and served on various charitable boards.