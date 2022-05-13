CBI's new London Director targets innovation and skills action for economic growth

The CBI has appointed a new Director to head its London team – and Anneka Hendrick has pledged to support the capital’s businesses through the current cost-of-living and supply chain challenges towards renewed growth and prosperity.

Anneka will take over as CBI London’s Regional Director from Eddie Curzon, who has been promoted to a new role as the CBI’s Deputy Chief Commercial Officer.

Anneka joins the CBI after eight years in the higher education sector, latterly as Head of Corporate Partnerships at Birkbeck, University of London, where she worked extensively with industry on key issues such as education, skills, innovation and R&D.

She will lead the CBI’s London team, representing member businesses across a wide range of sectors, working with key stakeholders and continuing to amplify the voice of business across the capital and beyond.

Her role will also involve supporting businesses to navigate current cost and price rise issues, supply chain problems arising from geopolitical instability, and stalling economic growth to build towards future prosperity.

Anneka Hendrick, CBI London Director, yesterday said:

“I am thrilled to have been appointed as the CBI’s Regional Director for London and relish this opportunity to build upon the strong foundations built by Eddie during his time in the role. His expertise and insight will continue to be a major asset for the London team in his new position. “This is a critical time for businesses in London, as we look to complete the economic recovery from Covid, work towards a net-zero future and strive to achieve the ambitions set out in the CBI’s Seize The Moment strategy. It is also vital for the UK that London is not forgotten in conversations about levelling up. “It will be vital to capitalise upon London’s diverse skills, experience, and backgrounds to address skills shortages, maximise growth, foster innovation and enhance economic and social inclusion. This must be achieved while maintaining an unrelenting focus on winning the race to net zero, as we continue to drive forward our decarbonisation agenda, which includes commercial retrofit that remains top of the green agenda. “A thriving and efficient transport system is also vital to ensuring the continued success of the capital. Central to this is ensuring a long-term capital funding deal for Transport for London (TfL), allowing it and business to invest confidently in the capital and network. This will also ensure that TfL can play its part in supporting the UK economy. “The past two years have been the hardest many of us can remember, but London remains a unique place to do business with every reason to be confident and excited about the future. I look forward to working with businesses to foster an environment which encourages the long-term, sustainable growth which can maintain and further enhance the city’s international competitiveness.”

Eddie Curzon, CBI Deputy Chief Commercial Officer, yesterday said: