CCRC – Summary of Response to HMCPSI Report – 2nd July 2026

We welcome the publication of HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate’s independent inspection, which provides a thorough and constructive assessment of the Criminal Cases Review Commission’s casework.

It is encouraging that, in all cases examined, casework teams reached sound conclusions in their recommendations to Commissioners. This reflects the professionalism and commitment of staff across the organisation, who are clearly dedicated to ensuring that justice is served, and potential miscarriages of justice are found.

At the same time, the findings highlight important areas where improvement is required. In particular, the report identifies inconsistencies in quality assurance, a lack of clear structure, and insufficient focus on the quality of casework itself. We fully recognise that robust, proactive, and well-defined quality assurance processes are essential to delivering timely, proportionate, and effective investigations.

We also acknowledge the need to strengthen clarity around roles and expectations—especially for group leaders—and to ensure that investigatory activity remains focused, risk-based, and proportionate. Addressing unnecessary drift and improving the early identification of delays will be critical to making better use of resources and maintaining confidence in our processes.

The inspectors’ finding that staff demonstrate a strong commitment to the organisation’s purpose is particularly important. Our priority now is to harness that commitment and translate it into consistent, high-quality casework supported by clear standards, effective assurance mechanisms, and strong leadership at all levels.

We are committed to implementing all 34 recommendations set out in the report and to delivering the improvements required. This will include strengthening our quality assurance framework, clarifying expectations, and ensuring that our processes are both efficient and centred on delivering just outcomes. Work is underway on 24 of the 34 recommendations, with planned activity in place to address the remaining 10. This reflects our commitment to delivering meaningful and timely improvement.

This report provides a valuable opportunity for learning and improvement, and we will act on it with urgency and determination. We are most grateful to HMCPSI for their work.

A summary of the CCRC Action Plan is detailed below.

Summary of Action Plan