CCRC: England and Wales Crown Court had no jurisdiction over foreign holiday destination

The court of appeal yesterday quashed a jury’s finding of guilt on a rape charge because the Crown Court which heard the trial had no jurisdiction to do so.

Despite hearing argument on the point, a Crown Court Judge determined that the Court was able to hear the case and ultimately sentenced the applicant to five years imprisonment on the charge of rape, in addition to shorter sentences to be served on other charges. The events alleged against him had taken place at an overseas holiday destination which the applicant had visited with his then partner.

Mr HY was convicted at the Crown Court in late 2023 and was jailed for 11 years. He applied to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) in January last year. The CCRC referred his case at the beginning of this year.

The CCRC, in reviewing the case, disagreed on the jurisdiction point, and determined that there was a real possibility that the conviction would be quashed. It is believed yesterday’s hearing, quashing the conviction took place before the applicant had begun to serve the part of his sentence, in respect of the rape allegation.

CCRC Chair Dame Vera Baird KC said: “Mr HY applied to the CCRC in January 2025 and the CCRC review found that prior to 29 June 2021 the Crown Court in England and Wales did not have jurisdiction to try a defendant for rape of an adult complainant under section 1 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003 where the alleged offence occurred outside the United Kingdom. I believe the applicant has not yet begun to serve the extra sentence he received, in respect of this offence.”

Notes to editors: