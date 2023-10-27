CCRC fully commits to supporting Judge Sarah Munro KC’s cross-organisational Andrew Malkinson inquiry

THE Ministry of Justice yesterday announced that its review into the miscarriage of justice suffered by Andrew Malkinson has launched and is being chaired by Her Honour Judge Sarah Munro KC.

You can read the MOJ’s news release here and the Terms of Reference here.

In response, the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has emphasised its commitment to fully supporting HHJ Munro KC’s inquiry.

The CCRC has already separately commissioned an additional review carried out by an independent KC specifically into the organisation’s handling of Mr Malkinson’s applications.

Helen Pitcher OBE, Chairman of the CCRC, yesterday said:

“We will support Her Honour Judge Sarah Munro KC in this whole-system review into what went wrong in this appalling miscarriage of justice. “It is right that this is a thorough inquiry looking across the criminal justice system, and we will do everything we can to help HHJ Munro KC review our investigations into the case. “The CCRC has commissioned a separate independent review into the CCRC’s handling of the case and we anticipate that its findings will complement and support this inquiry to create a clear picture of what happened.”

The inquiry will investigate the handling and the role Greater Manchester Police, the Crown Prosecution Service and the CCRC played in Mr Malkinson’s conviction and subsequent appeals to ensure lessons are learned from the significant miscarriage of justice he has suffered.

Notes to Editors