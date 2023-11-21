Criminal Cases Review Commission
CCRC invites everyone to observe its 4th annual Open Board meeting
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) is inviting members of the public to its fourth annual Open Board meeting on Monday 27 November 2023. The public Board meeting takes place via Zoom from 1030 until 1230. The invitation is open to everyone.
Joining details:
To watch the Board meeting you will need a device – a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet – on which you can access Zoom and a good connection to the internet.
Shortly before 1030 on Monday 27 November you will be able to access the meeting using this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88328342919?pwd=Vc6GrYHpgEjXMypi0E3PZjOJ1DWIOA.bossJRyPHwYg1T6B
Passcode: 152283
If you experience any difficulties accessing the meeting, please email openboard@ccrc.gov.uk. Board minutes of this meeting will be published on the CCRC’s website at a later date.
Agenda:
The agenda for the meeting will be published on the CCRC website before the day of the meeting.
Questions:
The board cannot take questions during the meeting but will respond afterwards to questions based on the agenda items discussed.
Any such questions should be submitted via email to openboard@ccrc.gov.uk before midday on Monday December 4, 2023 which is one week after the meeting. The CCRC will reply by email and may also publish questions and answers on its website. Please note that the Board cannot respond to questions about individual cases.
Notes to Editors:
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
- The CCRC Board focuses on delivering the CCRC’s strategic priorities including reviewing business performance, financial and strategic planning, governance arrangements and risk management. It does not consider or make decisions concerning cases.
- Led by our Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE, the Board is made up of the Chief Executive, the Casework Operations Director; the Finance and Corporate Services Director; three Commissioners who serve as non-executive directors; and three external independent Non-executive Directors.
- Details of the people in these positions can be found in the About Us section of our website at https://ccrc.gov.uk/who-we-are/
- There will be other people present at the Board meeting. These may include CCRC secretariat staff taking minutes of the meeting, and anyone else (usually CCRC staff) who are there to present or contribute to an agenda item.
