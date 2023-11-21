CCRC invites everyone to observe its 4th annual Open Board meeting

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) is inviting members of the public to its fourth annual Open Board meeting on Monday 27 November 2023. The public Board meeting takes place via Zoom from 1030 until 1230. The invitation is open to everyone.

Joining details:

To watch the Board meeting you will need a device – a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet – on which you can access Zoom and a good connection to the internet.

Shortly before 1030 on Monday 27 November you will be able to access the meeting using this link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88328342919?pwd=Vc6GrYHpgEjXMypi0E3PZjOJ1DWIOA.bossJRyPHwYg1T6B

Passcode: 152283

If you experience any difficulties accessing the meeting, please email openboard@ccrc.gov.uk. Board minutes of this meeting will be published on the CCRC’s website at a later date.

Agenda:

The agenda for the meeting will be published on the CCRC website before the day of the meeting.

Questions:

The board cannot take questions during the meeting but will respond afterwards to questions based on the agenda items discussed.

Any such questions should be submitted via email to openboard@ccrc.gov.uk before midday on Monday December 4, 2023 which is one week after the meeting. The CCRC will reply by email and may also publish questions and answers on its website. Please note that the Board cannot respond to questions about individual cases.

