CCRC invites everyone to observe its 5th annual Open Board meeting

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) is inviting members of the public to its fifth annual Open Board meeting on Tuesday 26 November 2024. The public Board meeting takes place via Zoom from 10.30am until 12.30pm. The invitation is open to everyone.

Joining details:

To watch the Board meeting you will need a device – a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet – on which you can access Zoom (You can download the Zoom application free by searching the internet for “Zoom app”) and a good connection to the internet.

Shortly before 10.30am on Tuesday 26 November you will be able to access the meeting using this link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87899586611?pwd=_buTutew2wbRkvDmFvFvFnpIUMSLUQ.BEJcyuVBdLIrAcCp

Passcode: 034573

If you experience any difficulties accessing the meeting, please email openboard@ccrc.gov.uk

Board minutes of this meeting will be published on the CCRC’s website at a later date.

Agenda

The agenda for the meeting can be found here.

Questions

The board cannot take questions during the meeting but will respond to any questions based on the agenda items discussed.

Any such questions should be submitted via email to openboard@ccrc.gov.uk before 12pm on Tuesday 3rd December. The CCRC will reply by email and may also publish questions and answers on its website. Please note that the Board cannot respond to questions about individual cases.

Notes to editors:

The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The CCRC Board focuses on delivering the CCRC’s strategic priorities including reviewing business performance, financial and strategic planning, governance arrangements and risk management. It does not consider or make decisions concerning cases.

Led by our Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE, the Board is made up of the Chief Executive, the Casework Operations Director; the Finance and Corporate Services Director; three Commissioners who serve as non-executive directors; and three external independent Non-executive Directors.

Details of the people in these positions can be found in the About Us section of our website at https://ccrc.gov.uk/who-we-are/