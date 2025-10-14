Criminal Cases Review Commission
CCRC Invites Proposals for Research Projects
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) is inviting new research proposals from academics who believe their research would benefit the CCRC and the wider justice system.
Whilst we are unable to offer funding, successful researchers will have access to a unique set of data from 1997 to the present day. The CCRC can only accept proposals of PhD level and above.
The CCRC can also provide successful researchers with relevant contact details for sources of data, support for funding applications, and publication of resulting theses/reports/papers on its website. In addition, where appropriate we can reference relevant findings in our annual report.
The CCRC will also report any relevant findings to the appropriate public bodies and agencies as part of its remit to disseminate such information to key stakeholders to improve the Criminal Justice System to prevent miscarriages of justice.
Topics of particular interest to us include:
- Why do many CCRC applicants not exhaust their appeal rights either before or after an application to the CCRC?
- The admissibility of expert scientific and medical evidence either at trial or on appeal.
- Applications to the CCRC from those convicted in courts in Northern Ireland.
- Summary justice: the rise in applications to the CCRC from those convicted in Magistrates’ Courts.
- Access to justice for vulnerable applicants.
Though these are some suggestions for areas of research, we welcome any proposal that might fit our criteria.
Upon submission of an initial proposal, successful applicants will then be asked to submit a full proposal
The research call will close on 30 January 2026.
You can find the full research call, further guidance and information, and details of past and ongoing research projects on our website.
Notes to Editors:
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.
- There are currently ten Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.
- The CCRC usually receives around 1,500 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) each year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred around 3% of applications to the appeal courts.
- The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.
- If a case is referred, it is then for the appeal court to decide whether the conviction is unsafe.
- More details about the role and work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission can be found at www.ccrc.gov.uk. The CCRC can be found on X, Facebook, Instagram (@the_ccrc) and Linkedin.
