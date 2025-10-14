CCRC Invites Proposals for Research Projects

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) is inviting new research proposals from academics who believe their research would benefit the CCRC and the wider justice system.

Whilst we are unable to offer funding, successful researchers will have access to a unique set of data from 1997 to the present day. The CCRC can only accept proposals of PhD level and above.

The CCRC can also provide successful researchers with relevant contact details for sources of data, support for funding applications, and publication of resulting theses/reports/papers on its website. In addition, where appropriate we can reference relevant findings in our annual report.

The CCRC will also report any relevant findings to the appropriate public bodies and agencies as part of its remit to disseminate such information to key stakeholders to improve the Criminal Justice System to prevent miscarriages of justice.

Topics of particular interest to us include:

Why do many CCRC applicants not exhaust their appeal rights either before or after an application to the CCRC?

The admissibility of expert scientific and medical evidence either at trial or on appeal.

Applications to the CCRC from those convicted in courts in Northern Ireland.

Summary justice: the rise in applications to the CCRC from those convicted in Magistrates’ Courts.

Access to justice for vulnerable applicants.

Though these are some suggestions for areas of research, we welcome any proposal that might fit our criteria.

Upon submission of an initial proposal, successful applicants will then be asked to submit a full proposal

The research call will close on 30 January 2026.

You can find the full research call, further guidance and information, and details of past and ongoing research projects on our website.

