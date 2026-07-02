CCRC launches a plan for change in response to HMCPSI inspection report

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) today [Thursday 2 July] published a plan for change in response to a report of an inspection of its casework, carried out by His Majesty’s Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate (HMCPSI).

The inspection was commissioned last September, by Dame Vera Baird KC, the CCRC’s Interim Chair, shortly after her appointment. It is the central part of a review, requested by the Lord Chancellor, into the Commission’s functioning and governance.

HMCPSI found that in all 60 of the samples of cases it examined, the CCRC’s casework teams had reached sound and correct conclusions.

The Inspection Report states: “Every person we spoke to was committed to doing the best they could with a demonstrable understanding of the impact their work could have on the lives of applicants and victims. A commitment to do the right thing, to leave no stone unturned, is tangible when engaging with staff across the organisation.”

However, they found that the quality assurance given to casework is inconsistent and unstructured.

Dame Vera said: “The CCRC is a hugely important part of Criminal Justice. For about 1800 applicants a year, who have exhausted their appeals but assert that they have been wrongly convicted or sentenced, the CCRC is the place of last resort. It works, essentially, on its own, the only inquisitorial part of our adversarial justice system. Since it was set up, in 1997, almost 30 years ago, its processes have never been inspected, in contrast to the regular inspections received by most parts of the CJS.

“It’s clear that HMCPSI scrutinised every aspect of our process; they make six recommendations for the next twelve months and 34 overall. I thank them particularly for the clear focus on casework quality assurance.

“In the last year the Commission has referred 45 cases to the appeal courts, almost as high a figure as it has achieved before. All casework will be better planned and independently scrutinised from now on.

“I am fortunate to have a committed new Chief Executive in Tracey Calleia, with whom I have spoken with the inspectors. She and I have met with casework staff and management to work up a plan for change, to meet the recommendations, though some changes have already been made.”

An executive summary of the action plan is published today on the CCRC website. www.ccrc.gov.uk/news/

Dame Vera said: “We will strengthen our quality assurance framework, clarify expectations, and ensure our processes efficiently deliver just outcomes.”

Notes to editors:

Please contact press@ccrc.gov.uk for further comments and interview opportunities.

Photographs and interview footage of Dame Vera speaking about the report are available on request.

An executive summary of the CCRC’s action plan – in response to the recommendations made in the report – can be found here: www.ccrc.gov.uk/news/

The full report can be downloaded from HMCPSI’s website, and can be found here: https://hmcpsi.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/our-reports/

The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is funded by the Ministry of Justice.

There are currently 16 Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.

The CCRC usually receives around 1,700 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) each year. (more than 1,800 last year) Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred around 900 referrals to the appellate courts and thereby obtained justice for more than 600 people.

The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. The CCRC is a place of last resort and can only take on people who have lost all their appeals. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances.”

If a conviction is referred to the Crown Court or to the Court of Appeal it is for the Court to decide whether to uphold the conviction.