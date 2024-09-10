CCRC launches library of every referral made since 1997

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has today launched a public library of all the cases it has sent back to the courts since beginning work in 1997.

The CCRC Case Library allows users to search, filter, and read brief summaries of each case. Entries focus on the main reasons the CCRC made the reference to the appellate courts.

The CCRC has so far referred almost 850 cases back to the courts. Over 820 of those cases have now been heard, with the appeal successful in more than two thirds of them.

A CCRC spokesperson said:

“Our new case library will help people understand more fully the range of the work carried out by our team, and the basis on which our many hundreds of referrals have been made. “We hope this will assist potential applicants and support our work in finding and investigating possible miscarriages of justice.”

The Case Library aims to help potential applicants understand the reasons why a conviction or sentence might be granted a fresh appeal.

It will also be a useful point of reference for journalists, researchers, legal professionals, and those interested in miscarriages of justice.

Users can filter cases according to categories of offence, such as murder, theft or fraud, and categories of referral, including non-disclosure, police misconduct and new witness evidence.

All Case Library entries have been tagged according to the relevant category of offence and the relevant categories of referral. If, for example, a theft conviction was referred by the CCRC based on police misconduct, the case will be tagged with both ‘theft’ and ‘police misconduct’.

Some entries have been anonymised to protect individuals’ identities. Sensitive and confidential information is not included in case summaries.

You can view the main archive page here.

Notes to Editor’s: