CCRC launches library of every referral made since 1997
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has today launched a public library of all the cases it has sent back to the courts since beginning work in 1997.
The CCRC Case Library allows users to search, filter, and read brief summaries of each case. Entries focus on the main reasons the CCRC made the reference to the appellate courts.
The CCRC has so far referred almost 850 cases back to the courts. Over 820 of those cases have now been heard, with the appeal successful in more than two thirds of them.
A CCRC spokesperson said:
“Our new case library will help people understand more fully the range of the work carried out by our team, and the basis on which our many hundreds of referrals have been made.
“We hope this will assist potential applicants and support our work in finding and investigating possible miscarriages of justice.”
The Case Library aims to help potential applicants understand the reasons why a conviction or sentence might be granted a fresh appeal.
It will also be a useful point of reference for journalists, researchers, legal professionals, and those interested in miscarriages of justice.
Users can filter cases according to categories of offence, such as murder, theft or fraud, and categories of referral, including non-disclosure, police misconduct and new witness evidence.
All Case Library entries have been tagged according to the relevant category of offence and the relevant categories of referral. If, for example, a theft conviction was referred by the CCRC based on police misconduct, the case will be tagged with both ‘theft’ and ‘police misconduct’.
Some entries have been anonymised to protect individuals’ identities. Sensitive and confidential information is not included in case summaries.
You can view the main archive page here.
Notes to Editor’s:
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.
- There are currently 10 Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice. The Chairman, who is also a Commissioner, is not involved in the casework decision-making process.
- The CCRC receives around 1,500 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) each year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred around 3% of applications to the appeal courts.
- The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.
- If a case is referred, it is then for the appeal court to decide whether to overturn the conviction.
- More details about the role and work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission can be found at www.ccrc.gov.uk. The CCRC can be found on Twitter @ccrcupdate.
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/ccrc-launches-library-of-every-referral-made-since-1997/
