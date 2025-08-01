CCRC launches new project to investigate IPP/DPP sentences imposed on young people

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has instigated a review of historic applications to review IPPs or DPPs imposed on young adults and juvenile offenders.

Sentences of Imprisonment for Public protection (IPP) are indeterminate sentences, intended for serious offenders who were considered “dangerous” to the public, but whose crimes did not merit a life sentence. Detention for Public Protection (DPP) sentences are also indeterminate, which were previously used for individuals under 18 years old.

They were both abolished in 2012, but current IPP and DPP prisoners must still obtain Parole Board approval to be released.

The CCRC has referred 12 cases to the appellate courts where IPPs were a factor. Eight have either had their sentence quashed, reduced or substituted.

This project has been developed following two recent Court of Appeal decisions to quash IPP sentences. Leighton Williams [2024] and Darren Hilling [2024] were both young adults when they were sentenced. In both outcomes, it was determined that the sentencing judge had failed to attach the necessary importance to the age and maturity of the offender before giving the sentence.

The CCRC has launched a review of historic applications to ensure that any which may benefit from these decisions could be looked at again, and a specialist progress group, led by a commissioner, are working on current applications to determine whether any could be referred to the appellate courts as a result of these outcomes.

IPP and DPP sentences were created by the Criminal Justice Act 2003, and were first used in 2005. Despite being abolished, there are a significant number of offenders who received an IPP sentence who are still in prison today.

If an offender was sentenced under the IPP sentencing scheme, the CCRC cannot refer the sentence to the appeal court just because they have subsequently been abolished. This is because they were lawful sentences available at the time they were used.

Chair of the CCRC, Dame Vera Baird KC said:

“This project is in its initial stages, but these Court of Appeal judgments provide an important opportunity to try and help other young people, who were in similar circumstances at the time of their conviction and who received sentences of this kind’ “We are keen to continue working proactively and keep abreast of any new developments that can assist in our mission to investigate miscarriages of justice.”

