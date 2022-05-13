CCRC refers 60th Post Office case for Appeal

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (“CCRC”) has referred a further Post Office case to the Crown Court, taking the total of “Horizon” cases sent for an appeal by the CCRC to 60.

On 22 July 2005, Gillian Harrison, a former sub-postmistress, appeared at Newcastle Under Lyme Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to false accounting in relation to an alleged cash shortfall of £1,474 at her Post Office in Dresden, Stoke on Trent. She was later sentenced to a 12-month Rehabilitation Order and ordered to pay £1,474 compensation plus £320 costs. During her interview with Post Office investigators, Mrs Harrison emphatically denied taking any money.

Mrs Harrison applied to the CCRC shortly after the Court of Appeal quashed 39 Post Office convictions in April 2021. Mrs Harrison could not appeal to the Crown Court in the usual way because she pleaded guilty in the magistrates’ court. The only way she could challenge her conviction was via the CCRC.

Following a detailed review of this case, the CCRC has decided that the reliability of data from the Horizon computer system was essential to the case against Mrs Harrison. In light of what is now known about Horizon, the CCRC has concluded that there is a real possibility that the Crown Court will set aside Mrs Harrison’s guilty plea and stay proceedings as an abuse of process.

This takes the total number of Post Office cases referred to the courts by the CCRC to 60, with a further 31 cases still under review.

By the end of May 2022, the CCRC will have written to around 260 former sub-postmasters and counter staff whose convictions may be affected to let them know how they can challenge their convictions should they wish to do so.

Anybody who thinks that their conviction might be affected can contact the CCRC directly on 0121 233 1473 or find out more at www.ccrc.gov.uk/postofficecases/.

Mrs Harrison was represented by Hudgell Solicitors in her application to the CCRC.

