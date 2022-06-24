CCRC refers a further Post Office case for Appeal

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (“CCRC”) has referred another Post Office case to the Crown Court due to concerns about the Horizon computer system.

Nalini Joshi, a former sub-postmistress, appeared at Fenland Magistrates’ Court on 13 November 2001 and pleaded guilty to four counts of false accounting.

She was sentenced to a community punishment order consisting of 120 hours unpaid work, costs of £1163.25; and compensation to the Post Office of £6191.88.

Ms Joshi applied to the CCRC in June 2021 after the Court of Appeal quashed 39 Post Office convictions in April 2021. Ms Joshi could not appeal to the Crown Court in the usual way because she pleaded guilty in the magistrates’ court. The only way she could challenge her conviction was via the CCRC.

The CCRC has decided that the reliability of data from the Horizon computer system was essential to the case against Ms Joshi. In light of what is now known about Horizon, the CCRC has concluded that there is a real possibility that the Crown Court will set aside Ms Joshi’s guilty plea and stay proceedings as an abuse of process.

Anybody who thinks that their conviction might be affected by the issues with the Horizon system can contact the CCRC directly on 0121 233 1473 or find out more at www.ccrc.gov.uk/postofficecases/.

Ms Joshi was represented by Hudgell Solicitors in her application to the CCRC.

This press release was issued by the Communications Team, Criminal Cases Review Commission. They can be contacted by phone on: 0121 232 0900 or by email: press@ccrc.gov.uk.

Notes to Editors