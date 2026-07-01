CCRC refers cases of two men, given IPP sentences, who are still in prison nearly 20 years after minimum terms ended

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred to the Court of Appeal the indeterminate sentences of two men given 18-month and 24-month minimum jail terms in 2005 and 2006, but who are still in custody.

The CCRC has referred nine IPP/DPP cases during 2026

We are working on more than 180 other IPP/ DPP cases

This is part of the Commission’s ongoing thematic work to review IPP/DPP sentences.

Christopher Brown, who was 18 at the time of the offence, was convicted in November 2005 at Exeter Crown Court of arson after setting fire to two wheelie bins. He received a sentence of Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) with a minimum term of 18 months.

Jamie Jackson, who was 19 at the time of the offence, was convicted in July 2006 at Cambridge Crown Court of wounding with intent and received a sentence of IPP with a minimum tariff of two years.

Reviewing these cases, the CCRC has considered the impact of recent court judgments, in particular R v Williams [2024] EWCA Crim 686 and R v Davis & Others [2026] EWCA Crim 743 and has concluded that in each case there is a real possibility the Court will now find that the sentencing judges did not give sufficient weight to the age and immaturity of each applicant when assessing their dangerousness and future risk.

The Court has recently overturned several similar IPP/DPP sentences. On 23 April, the indeterminate sentences of five IPP/DPP prisoners were quashed, two of them following CCRC referrals.

CCRC Chair Dame Vera Baird KC recently said:

“The Court of Appeal’s recent considered judgment, delivered some weeks after they freed five IPP prisoners in the case of Davis & others, has endorsed the principles upon which we have based our recent IPP and DPP referrals. “The judgment reinforced, with clarity, that age and maturity are significant factors in both assessing dangerousness and in choosing the appropriate disposal. “There is a real possibility the Court will take the same approach in the cases of Mr Jackson and Mr Brown.”

IPP (Imprisonment for Public Protection) sentences were indeterminate sentences intended for serious offenders who were considered dangerous to the public.

DPP (Detention for Public Protection) sentences were similar indeterminate sentences imposed on people aged under 18 who were considered dangerous.

Both types of sentences were abolished in 2012, but current IPP and DPP prisoners have not been freed from the terms imposed on them before abolition.

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