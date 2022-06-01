CCRC refers conviction of trafficking and modern slavery victim to Crown Court

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (“CCRC”) has decided to refer to the Crown Court the conviction of young man who was trafficked to the UK in 2016 and later found working in a cannabis farm.

In May 2017 before a Youth Court, acting on the advice of his lawyer, Mr K, then aged 17, had pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis.

At the time of his arrest, charge, conviction, and sentencing there was evidence that suggested that Mr K was a credible Victim of Trafficking. However, when deciding whether to prosecute Mr K, the CPS failed to follow its own guidance around victims of trafficking. There is also new evidence that Mr K was a child victim of modern slavery and that his offending was a direct consequence of his trafficked situation. In these circumstances, Mr K may have had a defence under section 45 of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 but his lawyers at the time did not advise him of this.

Following a detailed review of this case, the CCRC has decided that there is a real possibility that the section 45 defence would have succeeded in this case and that the prosecution of Mr K amounted to an abuse of process. There is therefore a real possibility that Mr K’s conviction will be overturned on appeal.

Helen Pitcher OBE, Chair of CCRC said:

“This is a sad case involving a vulnerable trafficked child who was also a victim of modern slavery. Had CPS guidance been followed, and the correct legal advice given, it seems unlikely that he would have been convicted of these offences in the first place.”

Mr K was represented in his application to the CCRC by Birds Solicitors.

This press release was issued by the Communications Team, Criminal Cases Review Commission. They can be contacted by phone on: 0121 232 0900 or by email: press@ccrc.gov.uk.

Notes to Editors