Criminal Cases Review Commission
CCRC refers conviction to the Court of Appeal after ‘flawed’ police investigation
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a man’s sexual offence conviction to the Court of Appeal, after it was determined that police did not follow all reasonable lines of enquiry into possible alternative suspects.
Mr HV was convicted at Crown Court in April 2022 of two counts of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and one count of indecent exposure. The two complainants in the case were playing in a park in October 2020.
Mr HV was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment followed by a licence period of seven years. A sexual harm prevention order was also imposed.
Mr HV applied to the CCRC in July 2022 and during the review it was discovered there were two other people of interest involved in two separate incidents. The CCRC has determined that the police did not follow all reasonable lines of enquiry into either of these people and the reasoning behind not pursuing them was flawed.
The CCRC commissioned a new report into the location of Mr HV’s phone at the time of the offence, which was not a step taken by the defence when preparing for trial; the report also raises a real possibility that his conviction will be quashed
The CCRC has decided that the case should be referred to the Court of Appeal.
Notes to Editor:
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.
- There are currently ten Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.
- The CCRC usually receives around 1,500 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) each year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred around 3% of applications to the appeal courts.
- The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.
- If a case is referred, it is then for the appeal court to decide whether the conviction is unsafe.
- More details about the role and work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission can be found at www.ccrc.gov.uk. The CCRC can be found on X, Facebook, Instagram (@the_ccrc) and Linkedin.
