CCRC refers conviction to the Court of Appeal after ‘flawed’ police investigation

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a man’s sexual offence conviction to the Court of Appeal, after it was determined that police did not follow all reasonable lines of enquiry into possible alternative suspects.

Mr HV was convicted at Crown Court in April 2022 of two counts of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and one count of indecent exposure. The two complainants in the case were playing in a park in October 2020.

Mr HV was sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment followed by a licence period of seven years. A sexual harm prevention order was also imposed.

Mr HV applied to the CCRC in July 2022 and during the review it was discovered there were two other people of interest involved in two separate incidents. The CCRC has determined that the police did not follow all reasonable lines of enquiry into either of these people and the reasoning behind not pursuing them was flawed.

The CCRC commissioned a new report into the location of Mr HV’s phone at the time of the offence, which was not a step taken by the defence when preparing for trial; the report also raises a real possibility that his conviction will be quashed

The CCRC has decided that the case should be referred to the Court of Appeal.

