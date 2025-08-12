Criminal Cases Review Commission
|Printable version
CCRC refers convictions of Clive Freeman to the Court of Appeal
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has concluded there is a real possibility the Court of Appeal will find Clive Freeman’s convictions for murder and arson unsafe.
Clive Freeman was convicted of the murder of Alexander Hardie, and arson, in 1989 and was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years for murder and five years for arson, to run concurrently.
The CCRC has decided that there is now a considerable body of expert pathology opinion, gathered since Mr Freeman’s trial and appeal, the cumulative effect of which undermines the prosecution pathology evidence to the extent it can be argued it was not safe for the jury to place any weight upon it.
The CCRC has determined that there is now a real possibility the Court of Appeal will accept this body of expert opinion as fresh evidence and, notwithstanding a strong circumstantial case presented at trial, quash the convictions.
In April 1988 the body of Alexander Hardie was found in a flat in Chiltern Grove in London in which Mr Freeman had been staying.
Mr Hardie was found after neighbours raised the alarm that the flat was on fire. On the same day, Mr Freeman flew to America and later travelled to Australia where he was arrested in June 1988.
A pathology expert called by the prosecution at trial expressed the opinion that Mr Hardie was killed, having been suffocated, and was dead before the flat was set on fire.
The CCRC is also referring Mr Freeman’s conviction for arson to the Court of Appeal on the basis that the prosecution case at trial was such that Mr Freeman murdered Mr Hardie in pursuance of an insurance fraud and then set the flat on fire, and so if the Court of Appeal finds the murder conviction unsafe, it is likely to reach the same conclusion as regards the arson conviction.
Mr Freeman has applied to the CCRC six times. The first application was submitted in September 2000, and the latest in August 2023. The first five reviews did not lead to a referral.
A CCRC spokesperson said:
“As part of our review into Clive Freeman’s conviction we have analysed the significant body of expert pathology opinion, and we have also considered our previous decisions in this case.
“Since Mr Freeman’s trial, there has been significant expert pathology opinion that taken together changes the picture on the prosecution pathology evidence. There is now a real possibility the Court of Appeal will find Mr Freeman’s conviction unsafe.”
Notes to Editor:
- The CCRC is an independent body set up under the Criminal Appeal Act 1995. It is responsible for independently reviewing suspected and alleged miscarriages of criminal justice in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. It is based in Birmingham and is funded by the Ministry of Justice.
- There are currently ten Commissioners who bring to the CCRC considerable experience from a wide variety of backgrounds. Commissioners are appointed by the monarch on the recommendation of the Prime Minister in accordance with the Office for the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.
- The CCRC usually receives around 1,500 applications for reviews (convictions and/or sentences) each year. Since starting work in 1997, the CCRC has referred around 3% of applications to the appeal courts.
- The CCRC considers whether, as a result of new evidence or argument, there is a real possibility that the conviction would not be upheld were a reference to be made. New evidence or argument is argument or evidence which has not been raised during the trial or on appeal. Applicants should usually have appealed first. A case can be referred in the absence of new evidence or argument or an earlier appeal only if there are “exceptional circumstances”.
- If a case is referred, it is then for the appeal court to decide whether the conviction is unsafe.
- More details about the role and work of the Criminal Cases Review Commission can be found at www.ccrc.gov.uk. The CCRC can be found on X, Facebook, Instagram (@the_ccrc) and Linkedin.
Original article link: https://ccrc.gov.uk/news/ccrc-refers-convictions-of-clive-freeman-to-the-court-of-appeal/
Latest News from
Criminal Cases Review Commission
CCRC launches new project to investigate IPP/DPP sentences imposed on young people01/08/2025 15:25:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has instigated a review of historic applications to review IPPs or DPPs imposed on young adults and juvenile offenders.
Court of Appeal quashes man’s murder conviction for second time31/07/2025 15:10:00
A man who was convicted twice for murder has had his conviction quashed for a second time at the Court of Appeal.
Supreme Court quashes City traders’ fraud convictions25/07/2025 13:10:00
On 23 July 2025, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom quashed the fraud convictions of two former City traders after they were referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).
Trafficking victim’s conviction referred to the Crown Court21/07/2025 12:20:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a woman’s conviction for using a false passport to the Crown Court, after it was determined she was a victim of human trafficking and modern slavery.
CCRC response to Peter Sullivan judgment – 13 May 202514/05/2025 14:20:00
The Court of Appeal yesterday quashed the murder conviction of Peter Sullivan, who was found guilty in 1987 of the murder of Diane Sindall and given a life sentence.
Convictions referred to Northern Ireland Court of Appeal due to ‘inhuman and degrading’ treatment in custody29/04/2025 12:20:00
A man’s three convictions have been referred by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) to the Northern Ireland Court of Appeal after evidence suggested there was the use of torture or inhuman and degrading treatment to procure a confession.
CCRC sends sex offence case back to the Court of Appeal24/04/2025 13:10:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a man’s sex offence convictions to the Court of Appeal because it has found that important evidence had not been disclosed at trial.
Drugs conviction referred to Crown Court on evidence of modern slavery and trafficking23/04/2025 09:20:00
A man’s conviction for producing a controlled class B drug has been referred to the Crown Court by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) based on new evidence that he was a child victim of modern slavery and human trafficking.
Convictions of victim of modern slavery referred to the Court of Appeal08/04/2025 12:20:00
The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a man’s convictions to the Court of Appeal after a review found that as a victim of modern slavery, he should have been advised of the availability of a defence under the Modern Slavery Act 2015.