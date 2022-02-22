CCRC refers convictions to Crown Court due to concerns that the ‘minor’ at the time of convictions was a victim of trafficking

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (“CCRC”) has decided to refer six convictions belonging to the same man to the Crown Court.

On various occasions between 2012 and 2014, “Mr I”, who was then a child, pleaded guilty to offences of burglary, robbery, possession of cannabis and failing to comply with a referral order. Due to his age, these matters were dealt with in the Youth Court.

In 2018, the Home Office decided that Mr I had been trafficked both into and within the United Kingdom for the purposes of forced labour and forced criminality. Despite indicators of his trafficked status being present at the time of his arrests for these offences, neither the police, Crown Prosecution Service, courts nor Mr I’s defence lawyers took any action.

As Mr I had pleaded guilty in the Youth Court, the only route for him to appeal his convictions was via the CCRC. Mr I applied to the CCRC in 2019. Following a detailed review of these 6 different cases, the CCRC has decided that there is a real possibility that they will be overturned on appeal.

The CCRC considers that, had the CPS applied its own guidance, it may well have decided that it was not in the public interest to prosecute Mr I, as his offending was a consequence of his trafficked status. Because the CPS failed to investigate the trafficking issue, or to refer Mr I for assessment as required by its contemporary guidance, the CCRC is of the view that these prosecutions may have amounted to an “abuse of process” bearing in mind the UK’s obligations under Article 26 of the Council of Europe Convention on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings.

Helen Pitcher OBE, Chair of CCRC yesterday said:

“This is a sad case involving a trafficked child who was failed by the Criminal Justice System and his lawyers. Had proper enquiries been made and correct legal advice given, it seems likely that Mr I would not have been convicted of these offences. “On this basis there is a real possibility that the Crown Court would now consider that Mr I’s guilty pleas are “an affront to justice” and that the prosecution of these matters would be an abuse of process.”

Mr I was represented in his application to the CCRC by Philippa Southwell of Birds Solicitors.

