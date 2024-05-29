CCRC refers man’s sentence to the Court of Appeal for credit for time served whilst on remand

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a man’s sentence for murder and violent disorder to the Court of Appeal.

Hugo Nwankwo-Ekeh was convicted on 20 December 2012 at the Central Criminal Court of murder and violent disorder. He was 16 years of age at the time of the offences.

Mr Nwankwo-Ekeh was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 16 years.

The CCRC received an application for review of Mr Nwankwo-Ekeh’s sentence in February 2021. A further application for review of his conviction was received in November 2021.

Following a thorough review, the CCRC has decided to refer Mr Nwankwo-Ekeh’s sentence to the Court of Appeal.

At sentencing, Mr Nwankwo-Ekeh was not credited with time he had spent in custody whilst on remand. In addition, new psychiatric evidence and legal argument indicates that the sentence may be manifestly excessive.

The CCRC has concluded there is a real possibility the Court of Appeal will reduce Mr Nwankwo-Ekeh’s sentence.

A review into Mr Nwankwo-Ekeh’s conviction is ongoing.

