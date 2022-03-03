CCRC refers Youth Court indecent images convictions to Crown Court

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (“CCRC”) has decided to refer the convictions of “Mr J” to the Crown Court.

In 2015, Mr J (then aged 15) pleaded guilty in the Youth Court to offences of downloading and possessing indecent images of children. He was sentenced to a 6-month referral order.

Mr J had told his parents about the images who, in turn, reported the matter to the police. Mr J initially told the police that he had downloaded the images whilst looking for legal pornography. However, during a later interview, he said that he had been directed to the images by a third party in an online chatroom.

After careful scrutiny of his case, the CCRC has decided that there is a real possibility that the Crown Court will allow Mr J to vacate his guilty pleas and would not now convict him of these offences. The CCRC considers that the circumstances in which Mr J was incited to download the images made him a victim of sexual exploitation rather than an offender and that the prosecution therefore amounted to an ‘abuse of process’. Mr J’s previous lawyers didn’t make this argument to the CPS, nor did they advise him of defences to these charges which may have succeeded.

Helen Pitcher OBE, Chair of CCRC said:

“Unfortunately, the worrying circumstances of this case were not properly considered by the police, the CPS or defence lawyers at the time – and for these reasons we have decided to refer it to the Crown Court. “The CCRC is hopeful that the Crown Court will now consider that Mr J’s earlier guilty pleas are “an affront to justice” and that the prosecution of these matters would be an abuse of process.”

Mr J was represented in his application to the CCRC by Just For Kids Law.

