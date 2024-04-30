CCRC sends five more Post Office cases to the Crown Court for appeal

Five more Post Office cases have been referred to the Crown Court by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) due to concerns about the discredited Horizon computer system.

The CCRC has referred these cases while awaiting UK Government legislation on Post Office Horizon cases to come into effect, so existing applications from Post Office workers can be reviewed as quickly as possible by the courts.

The CCRC has now sent 76 Post Office cases back to the courts.

Kimberley Connors was a Customer Service Consultant at the St Austell Post Office in Cornwall. She pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud by false representation at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court in May 2009. She was sentenced to 50 weeks imprisonment suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work and repayment costs of £500.

Sushma Blaggan was the sub-postmistress of the Dale Acre branch in Kent and pleaded guilty to two counts of false accounting in June 2004 at South Sefton Magistrates’ Court. She was sentenced to a community punishment order with 140 hours unpaid work, repayment costs of £220 and was ordered to pay compensation of £8,810.

Thomas Mulhall was sub-postmaster at the branch on Lord Street in Fleetwood, Lancashire. He pleaded guilty to a count of fraud by false representation in December 2012 at Fleetwood Magistrate’s court. He was sentenced to a one-year community order of 100 hours unpaid work and given a costs order of £2,408.

Seema Rahman was employed at Witton Post Office in Birmingham and pleaded guilty to falsifying a document by making a false entry into the Horizon accounting system in September 2012. She was sentenced to a community order with 250 hours unpaid work, which was reduced to 90 on appeal, and paying back costs of £300.

Ms F was a sub-postmistress in southern England and pleaded guilty to three counts of false accounting at a Magistrates’ Court in August 2005. She was sentenced in 2006 and received a two-year conditional discharge, having repaid £39,719.41. She was also given a repayment costs order of £200.

The CCRC can still refer Post Offices cases to the courts until the legislation comes into effect, but if a case is referred by us to the Court of Appeal and the appeal is rejected, the applicant will then not be covered by the proposed legislation. This isn’t the case with Crown Court referrals.

We are committed to helping those who are a potential victim of a miscarriage of justice and would encourage people to apply.

Notes to Editors: