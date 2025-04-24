CCRC sends sex offence case back to the Court of Appeal

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) has referred a man’s sex offence convictions to the Court of Appeal because it has found that important evidence had not been disclosed at trial.

Mr GS was convicted on 6 July 2018 at Cardiff Crown Court of four counts of indecency with a child. He received an extended sentence comprised of seven years’ imprisonment and an extended licence period of one year. This was increased on appeal to nine years’ imprisonment and an extended licence period of one year.

On 12 July 2019, the Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal against conviction. The CCRC received an application for review in April 2024.

Following a detailed review, the CCRC has decided to refer the convictions to the Court of Appeal.

There is a real possibility that the Court will find the new evidence admissible and that it has the potential to undermine the prosecution case and assist the defence.

There is also a real possibility the Court will find that there had been material non-disclosure in respect of the new evidence, and that the failure to disclose the relevant material renders the conviction unsafe.

