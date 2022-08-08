CCRC welcomes announcement of long-requested review of appeals process

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) recently (5 August) applauded the confirmation of a wide-ranging review of the laws governing appeals for criminal cases.

The Law Commission of England and Wales has been asked by the UK Government to examine the needs for reforms to the criminal appeals system.

Helen Pitcher OBE, Chairman of the Criminal Cases Review Commission, said:

“We have called for a review into the appeals process for a number of years and look forward to working closely with the Law Commission on this vitally important appraisal. “The CCRC is committed to finding and investigating miscarriages of justice and it is right that the appeals system is regularly and robustly scrutinised.”

The CCRC is the independent body responsible for investigating miscarriages of justice in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Part of the Law Commission review will be an examination of the test that governs when the CCRC can refer a case to the Court of Appeal for further consideration.

