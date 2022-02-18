CCRC welcomes proposal to contact subpostmasters direct

The CCRC yesterday welcomed a proposal from the Post Office for the CCRC to directly contact those subpostmasters and subpostmistresses convicted as part of the Horizon IT system failings.

For the past 18 months the CCRC has been appealing publicly for affected individuals to come forward to apply to have their conviction reviewed. It has also worked with the Post Office to ensure CCRC literature and information was sent out as part of Horizon Post Office mailings last year.

The Post Office has now let the CCRC know it is prepared to discuss the CCRC making direct contact with potential applicants – which has always been the CCRC’s preferred option.

The CCRC has been monitoring the Post Office’s progress in contacting potential applicants, with the intention of directly contacting those individuals who will need to apply to the CCRC to challenge their conviction.

It is now estimated that around 200 out of approximately 500 people have not responded to Post Office efforts to contact them and the CCRC welcomes the opportunity to step in as an independent organisation to contact all potential applicants directly.

CCRC Chair Helen Pitcher OBE yesterday said:

“This is a very welcome development. This week’s public inquiry into the Post Office Horizon failings has shown the deep and devastating impact these convictions have had on the individuals concerned. “Our team will want to progress this proposal quickly to ensure those who want to have their convictions overturned can get that process started. We also want to get the message out that the CCRC is independent, and that applying to us is free of charge.”

To date the CCRC has had 118 Post Office applications, with the first applications lodged in 2015.

The CCRC has referred 58 cases to the appeal courts, of which 53 have been successful in having their convictions overturned.

The CCRC is currently reviewing 32 live Post Office cases.

