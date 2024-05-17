CCS announces a new Memorandum of Understanding with Virgin Media O2, providing better value, including social value benefits, for public sector customers

We’re pleased to announce we’ve signed a 3-year Memorandum of Understanding with Virgin Media O2, giving public sector organisations access to discounts covering fixed and mobile connectivity products

Along with offering attractive discounts, the new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will make it even easier for public sector organisations to buy, consume and manage all their telecom and network requirements. This includes mobile and internet connectivity, equipment and devices, IP telephony, professional technical services and equipment maintenance. It covers all areas of Virgin Media O2’s (VMO2) portfolio including its award winning gigabit fibre and 5G-ready mobile.

Every eligible public sector organisation can benefit from the value for money the MoU represents. This ranges from central government to the wider public sector, for example Local Authorities and Arm’s Length Bodies. The MoU will remain in place for a 3 year initial term with option to extend for a further 2 years.

It aims to support a number of social value initiatives that align to policy agendas, such as helping to bridge the digital divide across the UK. For example, VMO2 has committed to maintaining a programme of activities that demonstrate to buyers how the organisation can ‘Do Good with Digital’. Examples include the Community through Connectivity initiative to support 2.5 million households facing digital exclusion across the UK, in partnership with Good Things Foundation.

Additionally, public sector customers can benefit from learning and development opportunities through the MoU, such as ‘Connect More’ – a volunteering programme that enables VMO2 employees to work with public sector customers to build and improve their digital, telecommunications, and connectivity skills.

Philip Orumwense CBE, Commercial Director and Chief Technology Procurement Officer at CCS says:

Mobile voice and data is an integral part of enabling service delivery for the public sector. The ability to talk and communicate to colleagues and citizens and access and share data quickly and securely has never been more important. This new MoU uses the buying power that CCS has to deliver cost effective and soundly procured connectivity solutions. The agreement additionally provides access to proof of value investments and commitments from VMO2. There will also be additional benefits for customers through increased social value and L&D opportunities.

MoUs are a preferential pricing agreement negotiated by CCS on behalf of the public sector. They are carefully designed to compliment public sector frameworks and, critically, don’t replace any terms or conditions in place. Customers can access the VMO2 MoU discounted pricing by going through our Mobile Voice and Data Services, Network Services 3 and Technology Products and Services 2 agreements.

Let us bring power to your procurement

You can speak to one of our technology experts to find out how we can support your specific requirements. Please complete our online form quoting ‘Virgin Media O2 MoU’ and we will be in touch.