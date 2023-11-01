Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
CCS provides a further £2 million of funding to enable the continued development of the Contract Management Pioneer Programme to support local government
CCS is continuing to boost commercial capability across local government by providing further investment in the contract management pioneer programme (CMPP).
In partnership with the Local Government Association (LGA) and the Government Commercial Function (GCF), we’ve allocated a further £2 million to the programme, which supports the Government’s agenda of investing in capability by ensuring that contracting authorities are able to effectively manage the key stages of commercial delivery.
Since it was launched in November 2021, approximately 400 learners from 52 councils who are required to manage contracts as part of their duties have commenced training on the programme. We will support will enable a further 200 colleagues to receive training over the coming year.
The CMPP is funded by CCS, the UK’s largest public procurement organisation and managed in collaboration with Local Partnerships (LLP) and the LGA. Training is delivered through the Cabinet Office and the GCF.
David Bemrose, Crown Commercial Service’s Head of Account Strategy for Local Government says:
We are delighted to continue our collaborative work with LLP, the Cabinet Office and the LGA to invest in and build commercial capability across the sector. We look forward to continuing the expansion of this programme in the coming years to further help councils build and retain skills and capability to achieve better outcomes.
Emily Chomicz, Corporate Procurement Manager, Procurement & Contracts | Directorate of Resources at Reading Borough Council says:
The CMPP has been an excellent CPD opportunity for Reading Borough Council as part of our evolution of the procurement and contract management activity across all categories of spend. The different levels in the programme have allowed us to support different grades of officers to develop their own knowledge and understanding of the importance and practice of good contract management, helping us to provide better value from our contracts and improve governance council wide.
Developing commercial capability
Boosting the commercial capability of the public sector is at the heart of the Government’s National Procurement Policy Statement.
The statement requires all contracting authorities to consider whether they have the right policies and processes in place to manage the key stages of commercial delivery it sets out, where relevant to their procurement portfolio.
The 50+ councils with learners currently on the programme have benefitted from training that helps inform and drive organisational change around contract management. Identifying good practice, sharing evidence-led best practice, and embedding stronger behaviours for local authorities that manage contracts worth billions of pounds every year.
The programme
The aim of this programme is to enhance skills and capabilities across the
sector through:
- offering funded training opportunities for commercial colleagues on the practitioner-level accreditation course
- inviting each council to take part in a Learners Network and an SRO Network to build a community of practice for both learners and senior managers
- a commitment to applying the principles learned and knowledge of good practice gained by the local authorities engaged in the programme back in the workplace, so as to make demonstrable improvements across the sector
- evaluating the critical success factors of, and improvements made through, participation in the programme
You can find more resources about our work to support local government on our website. To speak to a member of our expert team, please call us on 0345 410 2222.
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/ccs-provides-a-further-2-million-of-funding-to-enable-the-continued-development-of-the-contract-management-pioneer-programme-to-support-local-government
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
Customer newsletter for October11/10/2023 12:15:00
Every month our customer newsletter features the latest news, events and aggregation opportunities.
Our new ‘sustainable’ technology products and services agreement launched11/10/2023 11:10:00
Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has awarded a new end-to-end agreement for technology products and services - with a dedicated lot for procuring and managing IT in a more sustainable way.
Changes to our agreements in September09/10/2023 15:10:00
A brief summary of the CCS agreements that expired, extended, or were awarded in September 2023.
Crown Commercial Service announces a new Memorandum of Understanding with Cisco, offering a discounted baseline on products.09/10/2023 14:10:00
We are pleased to announce we have signed a 3-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with global technology provider, Cisco.
Crown Commercial Service provides over £700,000 of funding to help councils tackle climate change04/10/2023 09:20:00
Crown Commercial Service, in partnership with the Local Government Association, is investing in supporting councils to tackle climate change through the launch of a new sustainability programme.
Social value in construction – quick guide: the role of procurement18/09/2023 16:20:00
In this blog, Clare Chamberlain, Category Lead – Construction, discusses the importance of social value in your construction projects and gives top tips to how to ensure it’s not missed off the list.
Customers save over 39% on Adobe software24/08/2023 16:30:00
Are you interested in this live aggregation opportunity? In this case study we explore how customers saved over 39% on Adobe software by joining our aggregation and how you can benefit too.
Customers save over £3.5 million in recent mobile voice and data aggregation15/08/2023 13:10:00
In this case study, we show how 16 customers, including 9 local authorities and 5 NHS trusts, achieved significant savings on mobile voice and data services through aggregation.
How local authorities can harness the power of national procurement to meet local objectives – Procurement Essentials15/08/2023 11:20:00
Local authorities are at the forefront of regeneration and place-making, delivering projects which support a thriving local economy or address other priority needs of the locality.