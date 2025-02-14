CCW – customers will be incensed by Thames Water’s appeal for bigger bill rises

The Consumer Council for Water says customers of Thames Water will be incensed by the company’s decision to pursue even higher bill rises through an appeal to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Thames Water was given the green light in Ofwat’s final determination before Christmas to increase customers’ bills by an average of 35% before inflation over the next five years, to fund a package of investment to improve services for people and the environment.

But the company has today confirmed it will appeal to CMA over Ofwat’s decision in a bid to secure higher increases, which it argues are needed to fund the improvements.

Responding to Thames Water’s decision, Mike Keil, Chief Executive of CCW, said:

Customers of Thames Water are already facing steep bill rises and they will be incensed the company now has the temerity to pursue an even larger increase. This is a company which has a poor track record on service delivery and customer complaints, so people will rightly question why it should be trusted with even more of bill-payers’ money. People want investment to improve services but they also expect value for money and to be treated fairly. CCW will do everything in its power to ensure the views and concerns of customers are heard loudly and clearly during this appeal.

All water companies in England and Wales have until Tuesday (18 February) to ask for their final determination to be referred to the CMA.