CCW backs new measures to clean up the water sector
CCW is backing a raft of measures from the UK Government aimed at ensuring water companies face swifter and tougher punishment for poor environmental performance.
The Water (Special Measures) Bill has started its passage through Parliament and will give regulators new powers to take stronger and faster action to tackle companies which damage the environment and fail their customers.
It will create tougher penalties, including imprisonment, for executives when companies fail to co-operate or obstruct investigations. The legislation would also ban the payment of bonuses to water bosses if they fail to meet high standards to protect the environment, their consumers and their company’s finances.
More details on the full extent of the measures can be read here
Responding to the new legislation, Mike Keil, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water, said:
Our research shows consumer trust in the water sector has been badly fractured by concerns about the environment, which is why we welcome the measures laid out by the UK Government to ensure there are more serious consequences for water companies if they harm our rivers, lakes and seas.
We’re also looking forward to working with ministers to give people and communities a more powerful platform to hold water companies to account when they fail to deliver on their promises. These changes will complement the work we’re already doing to help transform the culture of water companies, so they are focused on providing the best possible service for their customers.
