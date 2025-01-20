CCW Chief Executive set to give evidence to EFRA Committee on impact of water bill rises

The Consumer Council for Water’s Chief Executive Mike Keil will answer questions on the impact of Ofwat’s 2024 Price Review decisions on water customers, when he appears before the EFRA Committee at Westminster on Tuesday (10am).

Mike has been invited to join the first of two panels that will give evidence to members of the committee during the opening session of their reforming the water sector inquiry.

The Committee launched its inquiry in December, ahead of Ofwat’s price review announcement, which determined that customer bills will increase by 36% on average over the next five years. That increase is forecast to be more than 50%, as water companies are also allowed to add inflation to bills each year.

The increases are even higher than those set out in Ofwat’s draft determinations back in July 2024, which 2 in 5 households told CCW they would find difficult to afford.

Mike will take his seat on the first panel at 10am alongside the CEO of industry trade body Water UK, David Henderson, and the Director of Policy and Citizens Advice, Tom MacInnes.

The committee is expected to probe the impact of Ofwat’s price review on consumers, the water sector and will also examine cases of poor customer service such as water supply outages.

In the second panel, at 11am, MPs will question the CEO and CFO of Southern Water.

You can watch the evidence sessions live on Parliament TV