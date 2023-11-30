CCW
|Printable version
CCW gets more than £380,000 back for businesses
CCW has got over a third of a million pounds back for more than 3,500 businesses in England. The consumer watchdog took the action after discovering the firms had been significantly overcharged on their bills when water retailers misinterpreted a change to Ofwat’s retail exit code made in 2020.
Thousands of customers supplied by Business Stream, Everflow, SES Business Water, Water Plus and Wave paid too much for their bills because of the mistake. CCW worked with those retailers to investigate how many businesses’ bills had been impacted, by how much, and pointed out that customers – many of whom were unaware of the error – were entitled to their money back.
Christina Blackwell, Head of Business Customers at CCW, said:
While we accept that this was a genuine mistake by these five water retailers, it’s certainly not the customers’ fault. The economic climate is really challenging for many smaller businesses at the moment and they cannot afford to be overcharged.
CCW was disappointed to find that some retailers were very slow to act and were not completely transparent about the number of customers who had been affected. We would have expected these retailers to act swiftly to do the right thing without CCW having to intervene.
Some customers did end up undercharged due to the misinterpretation. But CCW is clear that this was not those businesses’ fault, so retailers should not seek to claw that money back.
The mistake in interpreting the code came when changes were made to the price cap protections for businesses who have not switched retailer, or agreed another contract with their existing supplier. This should have been applied as a maximum charge per customer – rather than as an average – from April 2020.
The incorrect applications of these charges by 5 of the 16 water retailers who supply water to businesses in England resulted in some businesses paying more than they should for their water over a three-year period that lasted until March 2023.
For information please email tom.kwei@ccwater.org.uk or call 07554 404287.
Notes for editors
To protect those business customers who have not engaged in the market and remain on ‘deemed’ contracts, the Retail Exit Code (REC) sets out requirements for price and non-price terms in the default tariffs offered to these customers. A ‘deemed’ contract is terms and conditions applied to businesses, charities and public sector organisations where those customers are receiving a water supply and/or wastewater service, but no contract has otherwise been agreed between the retailer and those customers.
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/ccw-gets-more-than-380000-back-for-businesses/
Latest News from
CCW
CCW and Ofwat joint research into South East Water incident response17/11/2023 12:20:00
We yesterday published joint research with Ofwat which examines water supply interruptions that impacted South East Water customers in June 2023.
Boycotting the payment of sewerage charges – CCW’s position on complaints07/11/2023 13:10:00
We’re aware of some customers who have decided to boycott paying part or all of their water and sewerage bill in protest at their water company’s environmental performance.
Poor performers failing to get to grips with high levels of customer complaints06/10/2023 10:25:00
Households served by two of England’s water and wastewater companies are being let down by a failure to understand and deal with the causes of high levels of complaints from their customers.
Customers set for rebate after water companies under-perform26/09/2023 15:10:00
Customers will have £114 million returned to them through their water bills next year after water companies failed to deliver on a series of service commitments.
CCW responds to OEP’s concerns over regulation of sewer overflows13/09/2023 12:25:00
CCW yesterday welcomed the update from the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP)relating to its investigation into regulation of combined sewer overflows (CSOs).
Hosepipe ban to be lifted across Cornwall and Upper Tamar22/08/2023 14:20:00
CCW is encouraging people across Cornwall and Upper Tamar to keep up the habit of using water wisely even after hosepipe restrictions are lifted next month.
Guaranteed Standards Scheme: Call to Evidence09/08/2023 14:25:00
This call for evidence is to ask water companies and other stakeholders about water company service standards, known as the Guaranteed Standards Scheme (GSS).
Blog: Hear from our partners about ‘Walking With Water’01/08/2023 12:20:00
As part of our ‘Walking With Water‘ initiative, we have teamed up with various project partners to help spread the word and get more people outdoors and appreciating the sources of our water supply.