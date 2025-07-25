CCW
|Printable version
CCW reflects on water companies’ final vulnerability strategies
On June 30, water companies across England and Wales published the final versions of their vulnerability strategies. These crucial documents serve as a roadmap, detailing how companies propose to provide the highest standards of service and support to customers who need extra help with their water and sewerage services.
CCW has worked in close collaboration with companies throughout both the drafting and refinement stages of their strategies. We have consistently challenged companies to raise their ambitions – urging faster progress and more impactful commitments.
Our overarching goal has been to ensure that customers are genuinely placed at the heart of these strategies and that the resulting plans will effectively meet people’s diverse needs.
We are pleased to see that in the strategies, all water companies have set out clear proposals on:
- Improved understanding of customer support needs: All companies have demonstrated a stronger awareness of people in their regions who may need extra support.
- New and enhanced support offerings: Companies are introducing and developing new services to address a wider range of customer needs.
- Increasing partnership working: All companies have plans to expand the number of partnership organisations they work with.
- Vulnerability training: Every company has committed to providing training for their customer-facing teams.
- Guaranteed Standards of Service: All companies have pledged to comply with these standards.
- Clear communication of support entitlements: All companies are committed to informing new customers of the extra support they have been registered for on the Priority Services Register (PSR).
- Board level oversight: Thirteen companies have committed to their Board reviewing progress against their strategies, with the remaining companies having alternative review panels.
We are however concerned that the strategies reveal varying levels of ambition for some crucial measures:
Satisfaction with support provided
Dŵr Cymru, Northumbrian Water, Essex and Suffolk Water and Seven Trent Water stand out for aiming for the highest levels of satisfaction with the support provided to their Priority Services customers. This signals a real commitment to ensuring that the support they provide is meaningful.
However, some companies have not committed to measure satisfaction at all, this is not acceptable. If a customer has registered for additional support, they should expect to receive it and be satisfied that it has met their needs – and companies should actively seek that feedback.
Awareness of additional support
It is essential that people are aware of support schemes so they can access the help they need, when they need it most. In our vulnerability manifesto, CCW set out a clear ambition for companies to aim to raise consumer awareness of support to 75% by 2030.
Southern Water, Thames Water, Yorkshire Water, Essex and Suffolk Water, Northumbrian Water, Severn Trent Water, SES Water, South West Water and Bristol Water are all aiming for 75% awareness or above. This shows clear intent to empower customers to experience services that meet, their needs.
Number of customers on the Priority Services Register (PSR)
It is estimated that approximately 50% of households in England and Wales may need additional support (pdf), and the level of help needed can vary significantly. Thames Water, SES Water, Southern Water, Wessex Water, United Utilities, Northumbrian Water, Essex and Suffolk Water and Dŵr Cymru are all aiming to help 25% register for the extra help they need.
For the remaining companies that have been less ambitious, we are calling on them to review their plans and act swiftly to prevent a ‘postcode lottery’ – where the awareness, satisfaction with and reach of support varies significantly depending on where a customer lives.
Delivering these strategies is a vital opportunity for water companies to restore trust and demonstrate that they do have customers’ best interests at the heart of their culture.
Our ongoing focus will be on how effectively companies deliver on their commitments. We will be evaluating how effectively these strategies deliver improved outcomes for people, focusing on increasing the number of customers registered for support and, most importantly, reaching those who need help the most.
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/ccw-reflects-on-water-companies-final-vulnerability-strategies/
Latest News from
CCW
CCW responds to Independent Water Commission’s final report22/07/2025 12:20:00
The Consumer Council for Water has responded to the final recommendations of the Independent Water Commission, setting out a roadmap for reforming the water sector.
Pollution failures cast doubt on some water companies’ ability to deliver improvements18/07/2025 16:15:00
A steep rise in serious pollution incidents casts doubt over whether some water companies can be trusted to deliver the improvements customers are funding through water bill increases.
CCW welcomes improved service standards for water customers in England02/07/2025 15:05:00
Customers in England who fall foul of poor service from their water company will now benefit from stronger protections under a raft of reforms to the Guaranteed Standards Scheme (GSS).
Blog: Affinity Water’s WaterSave Tariff trial – a new way of charging30/06/2025 10:25:00
Affinity Water was the first water company to take the plunge with trialing a new way of charging customers based on how much water they use. Here the company’s project manager Lucy Hurst explains how the tariff trial is helping people to reduce their bills and value water – offering the rest of the industry a potential blueprint for fairer, more sustainable charging models.
CCW welcomes EFRA Committee’s support for a single social tariff18/06/2025 09:20:00
CCW has welcomed a report from the EFRA Committee which has strongly supported the need for a single social tariff to ensure everyone can afford their water bill.
CCW statement on Independent Water Commission’s interim report04/06/2025 10:20:00
CCW has responded to the interim findings from the Independent Water Commission, which was published yesterday ahead of its final report this summer.
Overall trust in water companies falls again as customers question fairness of bills15/05/2025 09:15:00
Fewer households believe the amount water companies charge is fair, with customers’ overall trust in the sector also hitting a new low.
Water companies must show more consistent ambition over support for vulnerable customers09/05/2025 10:15:00
By June 30th, water companies across England and Wales are required to publish the final versions of their vulnerability strategies. These crucial documents serve as a roadmap, detailing how companies will ensure they provide the highest standards of service and support to customers who need extra help with their water and sewerage services.