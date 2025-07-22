CCW
CCW responds to Independent Water Commission’s final report
The Consumer Council for Water has responded to the final recommendations of the Independent Water Commission, setting out a roadmap for reforming the water sector.
The Commission – chaired by Sir Jon Cunliffe – sets out 88 recommendations in its report to the UK and Welsh governments to transform the sector.
Mike Keil, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water, yesterday said:
People want to see meaningful change to the water sector at a time when anger over water companies’ environmental performance and wider service failures has drained customer satisfaction and trust. The Commission has set out significant changes to the regulatory system, but water companies have always had the freedom to do what’s right by their customers and many have made bad choices. Restoring public confidence in the sector hinges on whether water companies are committed to improving their culture, conduct and performance.
People should also be able to use water without the worry of being able to afford their bill, but April’s unprecedented rise in charges has compounded the struggles of millions of households. More people are turning to CCW to complain about not being able to afford their bill at a time when over 2 in 5 households have told us they’ve cut spending on essentials like food to make ends meet. The case for a single social tariff for water has never been more urgent or compelling and we’re pleased the Commission has recognised this.
CCW already runs a successful voluntary ombudsman scheme for water customers and one of our key asks of the Commission was to make this mandatory, so people can have absolute confidence that when they complain they have robust protection. We’re delighted the Commission has recommended building on our work at a time when we’re seeing more people turn to us for help resolving complaints against water companies.
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/ccw-responds-to-independent-water-commissions-final-report/
