CCW
|Printable version
CCW responds to NAO report on rising customer debt
Customer debt to water and energy companies has climbed to more than £7 billion while millions of households continue to miss out on financial support, according to a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO).
The report says regulators Ofwat, Ofgem and Ofcom must do even more to strengthen support for customers in vulnerable circumstances, as well as increasing awareness of existing help and tackling the drivers of debt.
Responding to the NAO’s findings and recommendations, CCW Chief Executive Mike Keil said:
Over the past year CCW has seen complaints from water customers about debt more than double in the face of rising water bills and wider cost-of-living pressures. Water companies have increased support for those struggling to pay but, as the NAO report highlights, help is not keeping pace with the needs of consumers.A stronger safety net of financial support is needed to prevent more households falling into water debt. Our independent review of water affordability back in 2021 made clear that a universal single social tariff would ensure financial support flows to where it is needed most. The postcode lottery of financial assistance created by existing water company social tariffs is unfair and unsustainable.
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/ccw-responds-to-nao-report-on-rising-customer-debt/
Latest News from
CCW
New research reveals serious failings in South East Water’s response to winter disruption03/06/2026 16:15:00
Fewer than 1 in 10 affected customers were satisfied with how South East Water handled two major water supply disruptions last winter.
Trust in water companies hits a new low as worries over bills deepen15/05/2026 12:10:00
Water companies are failing to win back customers’ trust amid deepening concerns over the fairness and affordability of water bills, a new report has revealed.
CCW responds to EFRA Committee’s report on South East Water’s failures05/05/2026 11:10:00
The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) has responded to a report by MPs laying bare South East Water’s failures around the handling of disruption to thousands of customers’ water supply in Tunbridge Wells.
Smart water meters need smarter communication for business customers, CCW research finds17/04/2026 11:10:00
New research from the Consumer Council for Water (CCW) has found that inadequate communication is preventing some business customers from realising the full environmental and cost-saving benefits of smart meters.
WaterSure reforms extend bill support to thousands more households06/03/2026 11:05:00
More households struggling to keep a lid on rising water bills will see their costs capped under reforms to a scheme designed to help some of the most vulnerable customers.
Customers challenge South East Water bosses at launch of new Water Voice consumer panels05/02/2026 14:30:00
Customers demanded answers from South East Water bosses over the company’s handling of water supply disruption at the first meeting of a powerful new set of government-backed consumer panels.
Fairer and consistent support needed to help households combat more water bill rises29/01/2026 16:10:00
A fresh wave of water bill rises strengthens the case for fairer and more consistent support for struggling customers, who are still trying to absorb the impact of the previous unprecedented increase.