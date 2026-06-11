CCW responds to NAO report on rising customer debt

Customer debt to water and energy companies has climbed to more than £7 billion while millions of households continue to miss out on financial support, according to a new report by the National Audit Office (NAO).

The report says regulators Ofwat, Ofgem and Ofcom must do even more to strengthen support for customers in vulnerable circumstances, as well as increasing awareness of existing help and tackling the drivers of debt.

Responding to the NAO’s findings and recommendations, CCW Chief Executive Mike Keil said: