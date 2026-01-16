CCW responds to Ofwat’s investigation into South East Water

The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) has backed regulator Ofwat’s decision to launch an investigation into whether South East Water has complied with its licence.

Ofwat has confirmed it is has opened an investigation following repeated disruption to thousands of customers’ water supply across Kent and Sussex.

The investigation will focus on whether the company has complied with its customer-focused licence condition, which is in place to ensure companies provide appropriate support to their customers during incidents including loss of water supply.

Mike Keil, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said: