CCW responds to Ofwat’s investigation into South East Water
The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) has backed regulator Ofwat’s decision to launch an investigation into whether South East Water has complied with its licence.
Ofwat has confirmed it is has opened an investigation following repeated disruption to thousands of customers’ water supply across Kent and Sussex.
The investigation will focus on whether the company has complied with its customer-focused licence condition, which is in place to ensure companies provide appropriate support to their customers during incidents including loss of water supply.
Mike Keil, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said:
It will appear to many customers in Kent and Sussex that South East Water has lost its ability to provide a reliable water supply. Customers are feeling anxious and uncertain every time they turn on the tap. Launching this investigation sends a signal not only to South East Water but to all water companies that how you treat people during disruption matters.
We want to see this investigation conducted swiftly as customers of South East Water are impatient for change after suffering repeated service failures, compounded by poor communication
