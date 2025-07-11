CCW responds to Ofwat’s latest amendment to the Customer Protection Code of Practice

The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) is concerned that Ofwat’s decision to change the billing accuracy requirement in the Customer Protection Code of Practice (CPCoP)(pdf) will negatively impact business customers.

The consumer watchdog strongly believes the change to the code, which now states that retailers only need to issue one customer bill a year based on a meter reading where a read is “available,” will weaken the requirement for retailers to ensure accurate billing.

While CCW supports the strengthened meter reading incentives under the Market Performance Framework and the new GSS standard mandating reads every 13 months, a lack of firm commitment to accurate billing in the CPCoP undermines these efforts and weakens customer protection.

Responding to the change, Christina Blackwell, Head of Business Customers at CCW, said: