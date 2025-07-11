CCW
|Printable version
CCW responds to Ofwat’s latest amendment to the Customer Protection Code of Practice
The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) is concerned that Ofwat’s decision to change the billing accuracy requirement in the Customer Protection Code of Practice (CPCoP)(pdf) will negatively impact business customers.
The consumer watchdog strongly believes the change to the code, which now states that retailers only need to issue one customer bill a year based on a meter reading where a read is “available,” will weaken the requirement for retailers to ensure accurate billing.
While CCW supports the strengthened meter reading incentives under the Market Performance Framework and the new GSS standard mandating reads every 13 months, a lack of firm commitment to accurate billing in the CPCoP undermines these efforts and weakens customer protection.
Responding to the change, Christina Blackwell, Head of Business Customers at CCW, said:
We want to see the strengthening of standards in the CPCoP, not a watering down. We are deeply concerned this change will mean retailers no longer issue an accurate customer bill where they have failed to read a meter. We expect retailers to do all they can to ensure every meter is being regularly read, so customers are billed for the water they use.
We strongly disagree with the suggestion that, in some cases, the cost of taking a meter read outweighs the benefit to the customer. Regular meter readings are crucial, as they ensure customers are billed accurately, help detect leaks early and support customers in managing and understanding their water use. It is vital the CPCoP maintains robust requirements for retailers, to ensure the delivery of good customer service and the protection for businesses.
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/ccw-responds-to-ofwats-amendment-to-the-customer-protection-code-of-practice/
Latest News from
CCW
Yorkshire Water triggers first hosepipe restrictions of 202509/07/2025 16:25:00
Yorkshire Water is introducing hosepipe restrictions across its region from Friday (11 July) as part of efforts to protect the environment and water for essential needs.
CCW welcomes improved service standards for water customers in England02/07/2025 15:05:00
Customers in England who fall foul of poor service from their water company will now benefit from stronger protections under a raft of reforms to the Guaranteed Standards Scheme (GSS).
Blog: Affinity Water’s WaterSave Tariff trial – a new way of charging30/06/2025 10:25:00
Affinity Water was the first water company to take the plunge with trialing a new way of charging customers based on how much water they use. Here the company’s project manager Lucy Hurst explains how the tariff trial is helping people to reduce their bills and value water – offering the rest of the industry a potential blueprint for fairer, more sustainable charging models.
CCW welcomes EFRA Committee’s support for a single social tariff18/06/2025 09:20:00
CCW has welcomed a report from the EFRA Committee which has strongly supported the need for a single social tariff to ensure everyone can afford their water bill.
CCW statement on Independent Water Commission’s interim report04/06/2025 10:20:00
CCW has responded to the interim findings from the Independent Water Commission, which was published yesterday ahead of its final report this summer.
Overall trust in water companies falls again as customers question fairness of bills15/05/2025 09:15:00
Fewer households believe the amount water companies charge is fair, with customers’ overall trust in the sector also hitting a new low.
Water companies must show more consistent ambition over support for vulnerable customers09/05/2025 10:15:00
By June 30th, water companies across England and Wales are required to publish the final versions of their vulnerability strategies. These crucial documents serve as a roadmap, detailing how companies will ensure they provide the highest standards of service and support to customers who need extra help with their water and sewerage services.
CCW responds to NAO report on regulation of the water sector25/04/2025 15:20:00
The Consumer Council for Water says there will be “no hiding place” for water companies if they fail deliver on their commitments to customers over the next five years.