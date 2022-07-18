CCW
|Printable version
CCW responds to the Environment Agency’s Environmental Performance Assessment
The Environment Agency recently (14 July 2022) released its annual report on the environmental performance of England’s nine water and sewerage companies.
The report shows that overall in 2021, the performance of the companies fell to the lowest level we have seen since the EPA was introduced. Measured against the EA’s 4 star rating, most of the companies’ performance declined.
Mike Keil, Senior Director at CCW recently said:
“This report marks a new low for the environmental performance of the water industry and casts serious doubt over whether some water and sewerage companies can be trusted to look after the water environment. It’s also an insult to customers who have told us they want to see companies do more to improve rivers and the habitats that wildlife depend on. We support the Environment Agency’s call for tougher fines for companies that flout their environmental duties and show a disregard for the responsibilities they’ve been entrusted with.”
Original article link: https://www.ccwater.org.uk/blog/2022/07/14/response-to-the-ea-epa/
