CCW
|Printable version
CCW responds to water companies’ apology for sewage spills
We have today responded to Water UK’s apology for sewage spills and the industry’s £10 billion plan to modernise the sewer system.
Emma Clancy, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said:
This could signify a turning point in water companies taking ownership of tackling the challenges facing the sector. Protecting and enhancing the environment is the most important issue for people when it comes to building trust in water companies but investment will ultimately impact customers’ bills. Water companies will need to work far more efficiently, but we also need a comprehensive baseline of financial support for the one in five households already struggling to afford their bills.
Original article link: https://www.ccw.org.uk/news/ccw-responds-to-water-companies-apology-for-sewage-spills/
Latest News from
CCW
The cost of capital: striking a fair balance for customers and companies16/05/2023 13:20:00
One of the most important decisions made during each Price Review that affects customers is the assumption the regulator Ofwat makes about how much it will cost water companies to raise finance in order for them to invest.
CCW Statement: Ofwat launch customer-focused licence consultation12/05/2023 10:10:00
CCW is supportive of plans by Ofwat to introduce a customer-focused licence condition. This would put enforceable obligations on water companies to provide the high standard of services that customers have a right to expect.
Action on the environment key to water companies building trust with people05/05/2023 12:20:00
Action to protect the environment and fix leaks must be a priority for water companies to build trust with their customers, according to a new study from the Consumer Council for Water.
New research lifts the lid on people’s unusual water habits20/04/2023 12:20:00
Almost 1 in 5 people have left the tap running to drown out the sound of them using the toilet, according to new research which has lifted the lid on our water habits.
Time for water market to deliver for all business customers, warns CCW16/03/2023 10:05:00
Proposals have been unveiled to breathe new life into the water retail market after an in-depth review concluded it is still not delivering benefits for most business customers in England.
Water bill rises will bring more uncertainty to struggling households, says CCW02/02/2023 12:10:00
The largest rise in the average household water and sewerage bill for almost 20 years could prove a tipping point for the one in five customers already struggling to pay.
Water retailers need to go the extra mile to help businesses and boost customer satisfaction11/01/2023 16:05:00
The Consumer Council for Water’s (CCW) fourth Testing the Waters report, which looks at how business customers in England and Wales feel about the water, sewerage and retail services they receive, is published today.
Statement: Water companies must not add to households’ worries with poor service08/12/2022 16:10:00
The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) says water companies must not add to the worries of households through poor service.