CCW seeks views on how to improve WaterSure

CCW is seeking views on ways to improve WaterSure, which provides financial support with water bills to more than 220,000 households.

The consumer watchdog has launched a call for input as it undertakes the first major review of the scheme since it was introduced almost 25 years ago.

WaterSure caps the water and sewerage bills of metered, lower-income customers that have high essential water usage needs due to a large family or the presence of a medical condition in their household.

Since the scheme was launched there has been little change in either the eligibility criteria or the nature of the support which is provided to eligible households.

CCW believes it’s important that WaterSure evolves with increased awareness of people’s needs. Given the financial pressure on many households across England and Wales, we want to ensure the scheme continues to effectively meet the needs of customers long into the future. This is a message we have also heard clearly from organisations which represent the customer groups most commonly supported by the scheme.

The call for input outlines some ideas which are not recommendations but rather a starting point for consideration and discussion.

We will submit final recommendations to Defra and the Welsh Government early next year.

The closing date for input is 6 September